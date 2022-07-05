Are electric toothbrushes more effective than traditional ones?

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Are electric toothbrushes more effective than traditional ones? 2 Views

Electric and manual toothbrush

Credit, Getty Images

Is it time to replace your manual toothbrush with an electric one?

There is no shortage of alternatives on the market — some models even offer features such as applications and artificial intelligence — with widely varying prices.

But can an electric toothbrush save you trips to the dentist in the future?

And if that’s really true, would a more expensive electric toothbrush clean your teeth better than a cheaper, more basic model?

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Surgeries for varicose veins reduce by almost 70% in Brazil

Rate our content: There was an error making your request, please try again! OK Thanks! …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved