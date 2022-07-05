Arthur Aguiar reappears and exposes everything he has faced

Arthur Aguiar spoke exclusively to the LeoDias column after moving away from social networks in recent days. The actor explained that he caught a virus, which left him bedridden. This happened shortly after he underwent some surgeries in the second half of June to remove a hernia in his groin, to correct a deviated septum, to remove an air cavity that had grown in his nose due to rhinitis and also to burn the adenoid region. .

3 Cards_Galeria_de_Fotos-arthur Arthur Queiroga Bandeira de Aguiar, 32, is a Brazilian singer, actor and model. Born in Rio de Janeiro, he was an athlete before entering the artistic world and, for almost 10 years, he dedicated himself to swimmingPlayback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Aguiar gained fame after playing the character Diego Maldonado in the soap opera Rebelde, shown on TV Record. Vocalist of the band that received the same name from the television production, he also received a gold record.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 However, even before starring in Rebelde, the actor had already made small appearances in the soap operas Malhação, Cama de Gato and Tempos Modernos. After his success as Diego, he was hired by TV Globo, where he stayed for a long time.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 In his personal life, Aguiar was involved in controversies. According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, some actresses were lovers and betrayed by the actor. Bruna Marquezine, Giovanna Lancelotti and Alice Wegmann are some of those mentioned. In July 2017, however, he started dating Maíra Cardi, whom he married soon after.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 In 2018, Sophia, the couple’s first child, was born.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Since the beginning of his relationship with Maíra, however, he has been in relationships with other people. Even knowing the betrayals, and several times exposing the actor’s jumping around on social media, the two continue togetherPlayback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Due to the cases of infidelity, Arthur and Maíra came to separate several times. The last one was at the end of 2021, after the businesswoman revealed that she was betrayed on at least 16 occasions.Playback / Instagram arthur-aguiar-bbb-22-12 However, the couple recently resumed their marriage. In early 2022, during an interview with the Joel Jota podcast, Maíra said that Arthur “is a victim of society” and that “the same mother who educates her daughter to be a princess, educates her son to eat as many women as possible”reproduction ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 At BBB22, Arthur Aguiar won over the public and became the champion of the edition. With 68.96% of the votes, the actor took the prize of R$ 1.5 million. He is the first member of Camarote to win the reality show since the new form of dispute was adopted in 2020.Playback / Instagram 0

“I actually had an operation, as everyone already knows, and right after the operation I got a very strong virus, which left me bedridden. It was pretty bad. I’m just getting better now”, explained the BBB 22 champion.

The actor, who lives in Rio de Janeiro, said that he went to São Paulo this Monday (4/7) because of the surgical procedures: “Today I came to São Paulo to review the surgeries. I came to the doctor for nose surgery and hernia surgery. I spend the day in São Paulo at these appointments and later return home”.

Arthur Aguiar also spoke about the negative criticism he receives and denied that his departure from the networks is related to this. “Of course, this flood of negative and liar articles wears you out, it doesn’t do anyone any good, but my disappearance has nothing to do with it, it has to do with what I really said. [saúde]” he explained.

