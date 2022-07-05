Arthur Picoli responds to Mel Maia’s praise after hooking up: ‘Cata, mature, good people. would roll again’ | TV & Famous

Mayan honey and a friend participated in a challenge on TikTok choosing the best and worst hooked ups and they were talked about! The detectives on duty ended up finding out with a magnifying glass that the actress stayed with the ex-BBB Arthur Picoli recently, but it doesn’t stop there!
Mel Maia and Arthur Picoli were recently and the actor praised the actress, who called him ‘the most delicious’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Mel elected the model as the “hottest” she’s ever kissed, and Gshow went after Arthur to find out what he thought of the compliment:
“Crossfit is up to date, right? I take it as a compliment, just like people praise the hair, the smile… I’m glad I praised my body. She’s also very hot and I’ve already told her that.”
He took the opportunity to rip a little more silk:
“Mel is an amazing girl, mature, good people and she was super cool. I would roll again (laughs).”
Mel Maia — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The former BBB said that he has gotten used to the exposed private life and tries to take it easy:
“It wasn’t a secret. I just didn’t have any reason to tell anyone, you know? I don’t care if she told me. I had nothing to hide, we’re single and of legal age.”
“Two years after leaving the BBB, I already understood a lot and I have to accept that my life is public today and these things will happen. It wasn’t the first, nor will it be the last time. But it’s light gossip, not a something that makes me sleepy, as it has happened before.”
Mel Maia — Photo: Lucas Teixeira/RT Photo/Disclosure
Arthur counters the criticism and says he thinks it’s normal to be 10 years older than Mel:
“Mel is now a woman, she’s 18 years old. I’m a 28-year-old man, normal. One thing I’ve learned in these two years of fame is not to clash. We stayed. It’s true. When I was 18, I was with 28-year-old women. Just like when I was 20, I was 30. Do people want to put on the scale that 10 years of difference can’t? Wait! “
“We see a big weight in everything related to women. What is the role of people to judge? People don’t know the story. I don’t care about the opinion of others anymore.”
Arthur Picoli from BBB21 — Photo: Vinny Nunes/Disclosure
The ex-BBB was scared by the repercussions, but he is taking the story in stride:
“I was quite surprised. A friend sent me saying that I was in a trend, was going viral and he was sure it was going to gossip. Then I said: ‘Man. At least one positive thing, that kind of gossip is good.
“Mine direct it’s bursting with old ignored messages that I’m only seeing the eyes, between one job and another today. I look at my phone and I’m laughing, having fun.”