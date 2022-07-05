At Lulu Santos’ concert in Salvador, the audience sings “Olê, olê, olá, Lula”

This Sunday (3), Lulu Santos performed at the Concha Acústica at Teatro Castro Alves, in Salvador (BA). During the show, the audience began to sing “Olê, olê, olá, Lula”.

The singer presented his show “Alô, Base” on the occasion, which celebrates his 40 years of career. It should have happened in February, but it was rescheduled because of the pandemic. In addition to Bahia, Lulu Santos will sing in 10 other states during her tour, which is one that compiles his greatest hits.

See the video:

Singing has become commonplace at concerts. Recently, during a presentation by former BBB and singer Juliette, the audience sang the same song. In an event in which he participated at the end of June, the public also sang “Olê, olê, olá, Lula”.

Last month, a similar scene took place during Alceu Valença’s presentation in Caruaru (PE). At the time, he even joked that “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

The shows took place in the Northeast, where the former president leads the polls for voting intentions. According to a Datafolha survey released on June 23, PT has 58% in the region.

Jair Bolsonaro, who was booed while speaking during the event, has only 19% of preference among Northeastern voters.

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link