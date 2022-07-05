At the end of his contract with Grêmio, Kannemann receives contact from a Qatari club | Guild

Defender Walter Kannemann was approached by a Qatari club interested in having the Argentine. As he is in the last six months of his contract with Grêmio, the defender can already sign a pre-contract with any team.

The Qatari club is kept secret, but talked about two possibilities: first, to take the player now, in the middle of 2022, with an eventual negotiation and payment to Grêmio. And also about the possibility of Kannemann being hired at the end of his contract with Tricolor.

The information was published by GaúchaZH and confirmed by ge. Kannemann heard the promise that current salaries could be further improved in the event of a transfer to the country for the 2022 World Cup.

Grêmio has not yet opened negotiations with Kannemann for a contract renewal. The interest is to keep the defender, as the Argentine has already stated at a press conference that he intends to remain and that he would like to deal with the matter in the future.

Two points were mentioned in interviews by club officials on this issue. First, the uncertainty about the financial reality to be lived in the next season. And also the fact that there are presidential elections in November.

Kannemann is recovering from a left calf muscle injury sustained in training. The Argentine underwent surgery in December last year, returned to play in May and played in four games, three of them complete in Serie B, until he experienced the new problem.