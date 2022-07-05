Atlético-MG accumulates R$ 30 million in prizes and seeks new millionaire jackpot in Libertadores | athletic-mg

A victory this Tuesday will mean another important step for Atlético-MG in Libertadores and a reinforcement in the club’s box. Galo welcomes Emelec, at 19:15 (Brasília time), at Mineirão, for the decisive game of the round of 16. The first leg, in Ecuador, was 1 to 1. Another tie takes to penalties the decision of the vacancy and of who gets the millionaire prize.

Conmebol will pay US$ 1.5 million (more than R$ 7 million) to the teams that reach the quarter-finals of the Libertadores.

So far, Galo has already secured US$ 3 million (about R$ 14.7 million, in quotations at the time) for the group stage and US$ 1.05 million (about R$ 5.16 million) for the round of 16. competition.

In total, Atlético has about R$ 30 million in prize money assured for the season.

In addition to Libertadores, the club won, by beating Flamengo in the Supercopa do Brasil, R$ 5 million from the CBF.

In the Copa do Brasil, he entered directly in the third stage, and received R$ 1.9 million for the dispute of this stage. He played for Brasiliense and now faces Flamengo, already securing another R$ 3 million for the round of 16. Galo beat Rubro-Negro in the first leg (2-1) and decide their place in the quarterfinals on the 13th, at Maracanã.

Atletico guaranteed prizes in 2022

Brazilian Super Cup: BRL 5 million

Third phase of the Copa do Brasil: R$ 1.9 million

Round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil: R$ 3 million

Libertadores group stage: US$ 3 million (R$ 14.7 million)

Libertadores Octave: US$ 1.05 million (about R$ 5.16 million)

Total guaranteed: BRL 29.7 million (approximately)

Upcoming values ​​in dispute

Libertadores Quarterfinals: US$ 1.5 million (more than R$ 7 million)

Brazil Cup Quarterfinals: BRL 3.9 million