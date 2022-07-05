Atlético-MG owner Nathan Silva rebuts criticism for failures: “I’ve been winning since the grassroots” | athletic-mg

He is a starter and trusted player for coach Antônio Mohamed this season. Nathan Silva was revealed by Atlético-MG and has already demonstrated enough football to establish himself in the team and even attract attention from the market.

Recently, however, the defender has been the subject of questioning in important plays. At a press conference, Nathan countered the criticism and showed that he has his confidence up to date.

Against Palmeiras, in last year’s Libertadores, he missed Gabriel Verón’s goal. In the last match for the same tournament, he was criticized for the penalty he committed at the end of the game. These are two of the examples of criticism that Nathan receives regarding failures during decisions. The defender humanized these mistakes and was confident about the importance he has in the team.

“Football is played, everybody makes mistakes. I’m calm about it, because I’ve done a great job.”

Despite the flaws, he continues to play and perform well. The defender acknowledged that mistakes happened, but kept a calm head and highlighted the focus on work and the next match. He also recalled that he conquers great goals from the base categories.

– I’m calm about failures, mistakes happen, it’s part of the game. Now it’s time to move on and continue to play great games, so that I can continue to help Atlético. (…) It’s always winning with that shirt. Because, from the base, I’ve been winning and I got here.

In the press conference held before the game against Emelec this Tuesday at 19:15 (Brasília time), Nathan highlighted that everything he delivers on the field is thinking about helping. That’s why, according to him, the mentality is only to conquer the classification in the round of 16 of the Libertadores and seek the title.

“I come here to help my teammates, to help Atletico to come out with the classification and seek the title that I long for. (…) I don’t think about anything other than winning titles.”

And in order not to make decisive mistakes, it is necessary to keep the concentration high against Emelec. The defender considered this as a fundamental part of the classification gear to the quarterfinals and revealed that care must be taken so that failures do not happen.