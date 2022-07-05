Atlético-MG publishes a note of indignation after Mineirão plays with the arrival of Pavón: ‘Unacceptable’

O Atlético-MG was dissatisfied with a joke on Mineirão’s official profile on social networks after the announcement of the hiring of Cristian Pavón. The stadium account posted “oh my drinking fountains”, in reference to the episode of violence involving the player in 2021 at the same Mineirão. At the time, the striker played for Boca.

Galo published a note of indignation against the joke. The club considered that the comment “overstepped the bounds of common sense”.

– It is unacceptable for Mineirão to play a role like this, in the face of a great signing for Brazilian football, and that will value the shows, including at Mineirão itself. The stadium’s profile exceeded the limit of common sense and lacked respect for the player and our institution – published Atlético-MG.

Galo also stated that Mineirão should “focus its energies” on other matters.

– Mineirão should focus its energies on providing better service to fans, inside and outside the stadium; take care of the condition of the lawn; work with authorities to seek solutions to chaotic traffic; and worrying about reviewing the high costs that clubs have to play there, instead of seeking engagement at any price, with offensive and disrespectful posts, which only devalue Minas Gerais football – concluded the club.

remember the case



Mineirão’s post refers to the confrontation between Atlético-MG and Boca Juniors for the round of 16 of the 2021 Copa Libertadores. part of the Galo team and security in the locker rooms and access to Mineirão.

In the fight, in addition to threats and aggression, members and commission of the Argentine team threw drinking fountains from the stage against part of the athletic team.

Because of the episode, the Boca Juniors delegation spent the night in a police station in Belo Horizonte. Pavón was one of the players who received the biggest penalty for what happened: six games of suspension in Libertadores.

Cristian Pavón was announced by Atlético-MG last Sunday (3), after waiting more than six months for the end of his contract with Boca Juniors. The player will reinforce Alvinegro in matches of the Brazilian Championship and Copa do Brasil, in case Galo qualifies against Flamengo, and must comply with suspension in Libertadores games.

See the full note from Atlético-MG:

Galo demonstrates its indignation with the posting of Mineirão’s profile on its social networks, shortly after the announcement of striker Pavón, made yesterday by Atlético.

It is unacceptable for Mineirão to play a role like this, in the face of a great signing for Brazilian football, and which will value the shows, including at Mineirão itself.

The stadium’s profile exceeded the limit of common sense and lacked respect for the player and our institution.

Mineirão should focus its energies on providing better service to the fans, inside and outside the stadium; take care of the condition of the lawn; work with authorities to seek solutions to chaotic traffic; and worrying about reviewing the high costs that clubs have to play there, instead of seeking engagement at any price, with offensive and disrespectful posts, which only devalue Minas Gerais football.