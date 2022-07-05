Atlético-MG vs Emelec: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

Atlético-MG and Emelec will play, this Tuesday, the return game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The ball rolls at 19:15 at Mineirão. In the first leg, held in Ecuador, the teams drew 1-1 and, therefore, Atlético needs a simple victory to advance to the stage. Any tie takes the decision to penalties.

Atlético comes from a 2-1 victory in the Brasileirão, preserving some holders. The last time the maximum force was on the field was in the first leg, in Guayaquil. The team hopes not to keep the same mistakes of the match in Ecuador and to take better advantage of the opportunities to score the nets to kill the game.

Emelec arrives in Belo Horizonte after the draw in the home game against Atlético. The team did not enter the field for the Ecuadorian Championship. Rested, it should have full strength.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Antônio Mohamed

For this Tuesday’s game, Turco Mohamed won’t count on the defensive midfielder duo considered to be the starter: Jair and Allan. The first is injured. The second suspended, after receiving the red card in the first game. For their vacancy, Otávio and Caleb are quoted. Another last-minute casualty is Ademir, who tested positive for Covid-19. Rubens and Sasha are the options.

Probable lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Júnior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Otávio, Caleb, Nacho Fernández and Rubens (Sasha); Hulk and Vargas.

Who is out: Jair, Zaracho and Keno (injured), Ademir (Covid-19) and Allan (suspended)

Emelec – Coach: Ismael Rescalvo

The Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo has no shortages to define the starters for the return game. Therefore, he must take to the field the same lineup of the last match, in Ecuador.

Likely lineup: Pedro Ortiz; Bryan Carabalí, Mejia, Guevara and Jackson Rodriguez; Dixon Arroyo, Sebastián Rodríguez, José Cevallos, Pittón and Alexis Zapata; Alejandro Cabeza.

Who is out: nobody

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)

Jesus Valenzuela (VEN) Assistant 1: Jorge Urrego (VEN)

Jorge Urrego (VEN) Assistant 2: Tulio Moreno (VEN)

Tulio Moreno (VEN) Fourth referee: Angel Arteaga (VEN)

Angel Arteaga (VEN) VAR: Julio Bascuñan (CHI)