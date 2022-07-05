Atlético-MG x Emelec: Ademir tests positive for Covid and is a new embezzlement; see probable lineup | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG ended, this Monday, the preparations to face Emelec this Tuesday for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Coach Antonio Mohamed won’t be able to count on midfielder Allan, suspended, and won a last-minute embezzlement: Ademir.

The attacker tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in isolation. Allan was sent off in the first leg, in Guayaquil, and will have to serve a suspension. El Turco did not reveal who takes the positions. Young Caleb and Rubens are the coach’s main options.

The probable Rooster is: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Júnior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Otávio, Caleb, Nacho Fernández and Rubens (Sasha); Hulk and Vargas.

Midfielder Jair, midfielder Zaracho and forward Keno are out of the team, all undergoing treatment in the medical department.

Atlético and Emelec face each other from 19:15 this Tuesday at Mineirão. In the first game, the teams tied by 1 to 1. A new tie at Mineirão leads to the definition of the vacancy for the penalty shootout.

