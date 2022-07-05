Atltico issues a note of repudiation of Mineiro’s post after Pavn’s announcement

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Pavn during training in Cidade do Galo

Atltico issued a disapproval note, this Monday (4), against the joke made by the official profile of Mineiro about the announcement of the signing of striker Cristian Pavn. The club claimed that the stadium “exceeded the limits of common sense and lacked respect for the player and the institution”.

On the afternoon of this Sunday (3), the profile of the Gigante da Pampulha published on Twitter: “Ai meu bebedouros”. The joke was made in reference to the confusion that Pavn and other players played in the corridors of Mineiro, in 2021. Drinking fountains and other objects were thrown in the conflict.

Oh my drinking fountains… %uD83E%uDD9A %uD83E%uDD2A %u2014 Estdio Mineiro (@Mineirao) July 3, 2022

“Galo shows his indignation with the posting of Mineiro’s profile on his social networks, right after the announcement of striker Pavn, made yesterday by Atltico.

It is unacceptable for Mineiro to play a role like this, in the face of a great signing for Brazilian football, and that will enhance the shows, including in Mineiro itself.

The stadium’s profile exceeded the limits of common sense and lacked respect for the player and our institution.

Mineiro should focus its energies on providing better service to the fans, inside and outside the stadium; take care of the condition of the lawn; work with the authorities to seek solutions for chaotic traffic; and worrying about reviewing the high costs that clubs have to play there, instead of seeking engagement at any price, with offensive and disrespectful posts, which only make Minas Gerais football devalue”.

the case

A new reinforcement from Atltico, Pavn and other Boca Juniors players were the protagonists of a general confusion in accessing Mineiro’s dressing rooms after the elimination against Galo himself in the 2021 Copa Libertadores da América.

During the riot, athletes from the Argentine team – among them, Pavn – were caught throwing one of the drinking fountains in the corridors towards the stadium’s security guards. Due to confusion, the Xeneize delegation spent the night after the tie in a police station in Belo Horizonte, being released only in the morning of the following day.

Conmebol applied severe punishments to Boca Juniors players and managers. Among the athletes, forwards Pavn and Villa were the most penalized: each received a six-match suspension in Libertadores.

The new Atlético player, therefore, can only play for the Minas Gerais club in two competitions a year: Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil. To play in the knockout tournament, Pavn is rooting for Galo to advance against Flamengo in the round of 16 on July 13, as he can only be registered and regularized to enter the field on the 18th.

Out of Boca’s list of entries for the 2022 Libertadores, Pavn still needs to serve the six suspension games in the continental tournament. The athlete’s staff tries to appeal the penalty imposed by Conmebol, but the chances of success are low.