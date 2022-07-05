Atltico vs Emelec: probable lineups for the decision in Libertadores

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Coach “El Turco” Mohamed plans a lineup in the face of shortages in the Atltico squad

To stay alive in the Copa Libertadores da América, Atltico is looking for a victory against Emelec, at 7:15 pm this Tuesday (5), in a return game of the round of 16. The decisive duel will be held in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. See, below, the probable scales for the confrontation.

Now, the Minas Gerais team needs a victory to advance to the quarterfinals of Libertadores. A new tie at Gigante da Pampulha would lead to the decision of the spot for penalties.

athletic

With the new embezzlement, a possibility arises in the lineup: Otvio is relegated to the role of first defensive midfielder (the original); Caleb as second middle man; Rubens occupies the space on the left wing and Vargas replaces Ademir on the right.

Another alternative is the entry of Eduardo Sasha in Rubens’ spot in the attack. In this scenario, the midfielder can be used as a second midfielder, pairing with Caleb.

Defense can also have a change. Mariano, who came on in the second half of the match against Juventude after two away games, can regain his title on the right side.

Atltico continues with the same three casualties due to injury. The defensive midfielder Jair, the midfielder Zaracho and the forward Keno remain under the care of the club’s medical department.

Therefore, a probable lineup for Atltico counts on Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Otvio, Caleb (Rubens) and Nacho Fernndez; Vargas, Rubens (Eduardo Sasha) and Hulk.

Emelec

Coach Ismael Rescalvo should promote a change in midfield to face Atltico. It is the departure of the shipowner Cevallos for the entrance of Caicedo. Other than that, the formation of the first leg should be repeated.

Thus, the likely lineup of Emelec has Ortiz; Carabal, Meja, Guevara and Jackson Rodrguez; Arroyo, Sebastin Rodrguez and Caicedo; Pittn, Zapata and Cabeza.