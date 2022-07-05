Average salary for employment with a formal contract drops 5.6% in 1 year; see compensation by sector | Economy

The average hiring salary in the country in formal jobs fell again in May and accumulates a 5.6% drop in 1 year according to data from the Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed), of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

In May, the average real admission salary was BRL 1,898, against BRL 1,916 in April, and BRL 2,010 in May of last year, in values ​​adjusted for inflation as measured by the National Consumer Price Index ( INPC).

In the first five months of 2022, only in April did the admission salary register a real increase. The average value of BRL 1,898 recorded in May is the lowest since December 2021.

According to data from the federal government, 277,000 formal jobs were created in May this year. In the year to date, Brazil had 1.05 million more formal vacancies.

The Caged figures show, however, that average starting salaries continue to shrink. In other words, the recovery of the job market and the drop in unemployment still do not reflect in an improvement in income – which continues to be eroded by high inflation and the high number of Brazilians looking for a job.

“This drop in admission salary was even worse. But this does not mean that the salary will soon begin to show gains. probably won’t. Whoever is entering the job market is predominantly accepting a lower salary than was paid 12 months ago”, says Fabio Bentes, economist at the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), noting that the country still has 10 .6 million unemployed in search of a place in the job market.

A recent survey carried out by CNC showed that, among the 140 professions with the highest volume of hiring, in only 8 the admission salary managed to beat inflation in the last year.

Higher and lower starting salaries

Among the 21 main groups of economic activities, the lowest hiring salaries in May were in vacancies in domestic services, accommodation and food and in commerce. The highest initial remunerations were paid in occupations in financial activities, in the electricity and gas sector and in international organizations. See chart below:

Starting salaries are also lower than the average salaries of professionals who left the vacancies. In May, the average real salary of laid-off workers was R$1,957. That is, 3.15% above the average hiring salary (R$ 1,898).

Service sector stands out in job creation

The service sector, the most affected by the pandemic and the one that employs the most in the country, continues to be the main highlight in the generation of new formal jobs in the country, accounting for 62.6% of the balance of jobs created in the first 5 months of the year. , according to data from Caged.

In the year, the balance is positive in practically all economic activities, especially the manufacturing, construction, education and administrative activities. See chart below:

Economists expect a deceleration in the pace of job creation due to the tightening of monetary and financial conditions, according to the BC amid the hike in the basic interest rate to try to curb inflation.

The Central Bank officially admitted that the inflation target will be missed in 2022 for the second year in a row – the IPCA is estimated to close the year at 8.8%.

Given this scenario, a reversal of the path of real decline in hiring salaries in the short term is unlikely.

“Unemployment is falling, but the level of unemployment is still very high. Overcoming the slack of inflation still close to double digits, which tends to be the scenario at the end of the year, is difficult, which makes it unlikely achieve some real gain in wages”, says Bentes.