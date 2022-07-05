Avocado: 13 benefits of this fruit considered a superfood – Health

Avocado is a variety of avocado, an improved avocado, but regardless of the species, the benefits are very similar. (photo: Juraj Varga/Pixabay) Avocado is a superfood. Good for health and well-being. Although the term is not recognized by science, foods that earn this mark have rich bioactive compounds and act as potential prevention agents and allied in the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, inflammation, among others. In addition to being a tasty fruit, avocado is versatile and can be used in both sweet and savory dishes. Not to mention the nutritional composition, rich in fiber, potassium, sodium, magnesium, vitamin A, C, E, K 1, folate, B-6, niacin, pantatonic acid, riboflavin, choline, lutein, zeaxanthin, cryptoxanthin, phytosterols and fats monounsaturated fatty acids that help reduce the risk of chronic diseases. There are hundreds of types of avocados that vary in shapes, sizes, colors and textures. In Brazil, the varieties Breda, Fortuna, Geada, Margarida, Ouro Verde, Quintal and Hass (known as avocado) are produced.

Functional nutritionist Adriana Stavro, phytotherapist and specialist in chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, highlights 13 benefits of avocado for health and well-being. She check it out:

1) Protects against DNA damage

A study with 83 male airline pilots from an American airline, on a biomarker of exposure to cosmic radiation and DNA damage, (this population exposed to high levels of ionizing radiation (IR) is known to damage DNA, accelerating the process of aging), showed that high intakes of vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, beta-cryptoxanthin, luten, and zeaxanthin can protect against cumulative DNA damage in people exposed to IR.

2) Decreases hypertension

Avocados are rich in potassium. A 100-gram serving contains 14% of the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA), compared to 10% in bananas, which is a typical high-potassium food.

Avocados are rich in potassium. A 100-gram serving contains 14% of the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA), compared to 10% in bananas, which is a typical high-potassium food.

3) Decreases total and LDL cholesterol and increases HDL

Avocado is an excellent source of monounsaturated fatty acids in diets for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. Avocados are rich in plant sterols, which have been shown to lower cholesterol by blocking its absorption into the bloodstream. They are also rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, C, magnesium, folate and zinc. Avocado consumption showed a reduction in the levels of total cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol and an increase in HDL (good) cholesterol.

4) Avocado Extract May Relieve Symptoms of Osteoarthritis (OA)

OA is a common, painful and debilitating chronic disease that affects thousands of individuals. Studies suggest that consumption of 300mg of avocado unsaponifiables (ASU) can reduce hip and knee OA.

5) Reduces risk of heart disease



A meta-analysis of 50 studies on the effect of the Mediterranean diet on metabolic syndrome showed that a diet high in monounsaturated fat was effective in preventing metabolic syndrome.

Another study on Mediterranean diet and incidence and mortality from heart disease and stroke followed for 20 years and followed more than 74,000 women aged between 38 and 63 years. The authors reported that women who adhered to a Mediterranean-style diet had a lower risk of stroke. Also read: No power? See what foods can help improve mood.

6) Help better absorb antioxidants

Dietary lipids are considered an important factor in the bioavailability of carotenoids. However, most carotenoid-rich fruits and vegetables are low in lipids. In the 2005 study that evaluated the consumption of avocado or avocado oil and the absorption of carotenoids, it was shown that the consumption of 150g of avocado or 24g of avocado oil in the salad, increased the absorption of alpha-carotene, beta-carotene and lutene.

7) Can prevent and help treat cancer

A 2015 study published in Cancer Research showed that abacatin B, a compound derived from avocados, can help kill leukemia cells. A 2015 review of research published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that the phytochemicals present in avocados make them potentially beneficial for preventing this disease.

8) Eye health

Avocados contain lutein and zeaxanthin, two phytochemicals important for eye health. Including fruit in the diet helps to reduce the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration.

9) Keeps blood sugar stable

Avocado is also a great choice for savory dishes.

Avocados are rich in nutrients with properties that can favorably impact the energy balance. Adding avocados to your diet helps keep blood sugar levels in check. The fat present in the fruit does not change blood glucose. This means that diabetic patients can benefit from consumption.

A study by researchers at Loma Linda University found that participants who ate half an avocado for lunch reported feeling fuller for longer. It also showed that eating avocados did not result in an increase in blood sugar levels. Researchers believe that consumption may be beneficial in weight maintenance and diabetes control.

10) Improves digestive health

The fiber in avocado not only stabilizes blood sugar, it also helps improve digestive health, and helps shift the balance of bacteria in the gut, increasing healthy ones and decreasing harmful ones that can be the key to some digestive problems. The fat in avocados also nourishes the lining of the intestine, which decreases the chance of constipation and the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

11) Improves cognitive function and maintains a healthy nervous system

Fatty acids are crucial in maintaining a healthy nervous system, reproductive system and cognitive processes. As its fatty acids are one of the best benefits of avocados, this makes it an excellent brain food.

These acids help balance hormones that directly affect mood. Diets with more fat can reduce the risks of depression, anxiety and other mental disorders, as they facilitate the proper mechanisms of thought processing, hormone production and stress reduction that occur in the brain. Avocado consumers have higher HDL cholesterol, lower risk of metabolic syndrome, lower weight, BMI and waist circumference

12) Helps with weight loss

A randomized study published in the Nutrition Journal in 2013, to evaluate the effect of consumption of Hass avocado on satiety, showed that the addition of 150g of Hass avocado (avocado) at lunch, influenced post-ingestion satiety during a subsequent period of 3 and 5 hours in overweight adults.

13) Protection against chronic disease

According to the Department of Internal Medicine and Nutritional Sciences Program at the University of Kentucky, high fiber intake is associated with lower risks of developing heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, gastrointestinal disease, stroke, insulin sensitivity, hypercholesterolemia, and helps in weight loss. Despite its creamy texture, avocados contain approximately 3g of fiber per 100g of pulp.