Avocado: 13 benefits of this fruit considered a superfood – Health

Avocado is a superfood. Good for health and well-being. Although the term is not recognized by science, foods that earn this mark have rich bioactive compounds and act as potential prevention agents and allied in the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, inflammation, among others. In addition to being a tasty fruit, avocado is versatile and can be used in both sweet and savory dishes. Not to mention the nutritional composition, rich in fiber, potassium, sodium, magnesium, vitamin A, C, E, K 1, folate, B-6, niacin, pantatonic acid, riboflavin, choline, lutein, zeaxanthin, cryptoxanthin, phytosterols and fats monounsaturated fatty acids that help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
There are hundreds of types of avocados that vary in shapes, sizes, colors and textures. In Brazil, the varieties Breda, Fortuna, Geada, Margarida, Ouro Verde, Quintal and Hass (known as avocado) are produced.
Functional nutritionist Adriana Stavro, phytotherapist and specialist in chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, highlights 13 benefits of avocado for health and well-being. She check it out:
1) Protects against DNA damage
A study with 83 male airline pilots from an American airline, on a biomarker of exposure to cosmic radiation and DNA damage, (this population exposed to high levels of ionizing radiation (IR) is known to damage DNA, accelerating the process of aging), showed that high intakes of vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, beta-cryptoxanthin, luten, and zeaxanthin can protect against cumulative DNA damage in people exposed to IR.
2) Decreases hypertension
Avocados are rich in potassium. A 100-gram serving contains 14% of the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA), compared to 10% in bananas, which is a typical high-potassium food.
3) Decreases total and LDL cholesterol and increases HDL
4) Avocado Extract May Relieve Symptoms of Osteoarthritis (OA)
OA is a common, painful and debilitating chronic disease that affects thousands of individuals. Studies suggest that consumption of 300mg of avocado unsaponifiables (ASU) can reduce hip and knee OA.
5) Reduces risk of heart disease
A meta-analysis of 50 studies on the effect of the Mediterranean diet on metabolic syndrome showed that a diet high in monounsaturated fat was effective in preventing metabolic syndrome.
Also read: No power? See what foods can help improve mood.
6) Help better absorb antioxidants
7) Can prevent and help treat cancer
A 2015 study published in Cancer Research showed that abacatin B, a compound derived from avocados, can help kill leukemia cells. A 2015 review of research published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that the phytochemicals present in avocados make them potentially beneficial for preventing this disease.
8) Eye health
Avocados contain lutein and zeaxanthin, two phytochemicals important for eye health. Including fruit in the diet helps to reduce the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration.
9) Keeps blood sugar stable
Avocados are rich in nutrients with properties that can favorably impact the energy balance. Adding avocados to your diet helps keep blood sugar levels in check. The fat present in the fruit does not change blood glucose. This means that diabetic patients can benefit from consumption.
10) Improves digestive health
The fiber in avocado not only stabilizes blood sugar, it also helps improve digestive health, and helps shift the balance of bacteria in the gut, increasing healthy ones and decreasing harmful ones that can be the key to some digestive problems. The fat in avocados also nourishes the lining of the intestine, which decreases the chance of constipation and the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
11) Improves cognitive function and maintains a healthy nervous system
12) Helps with weight loss
A randomized study published in the Nutrition Journal in 2013, to evaluate the effect of consumption of Hass avocado on satiety, showed that the addition of 150g of Hass avocado (avocado) at lunch, influenced post-ingestion satiety during a subsequent period of 3 and 5 hours in overweight adults.