Beer boosts beneficial bacteria and improves gut health

Good news for beer lovers. A new study done at Universidade Nova de Lisboa (Portugal) shows that the drink reinforces beneficial bacteria and improves intestinal health. And this regardless of whether the beer is with or without alcohol.

We all know that beer, like wine, contains compounds, such as polyphenols and microorganisms from its fermentation, but there was doubt about the benefits to human health.

That’s why Professor Ana Faria and colleagues at Universidade Nova de Lisboa did a different study, a parallel, randomized trial, with two separate groups of participants.

The study

Previous research showed that when men and women consumed alcohol-free lager beer for 30 days, the diversity of their gut microbiome increased.

However, many of these same people participated in a second group that drank an alcoholic version of the beer, and they did not have the same effect.

In this new double-blind study, 19 healthy men were randomly divided into two groups, who drank 300 grams of either alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager beer (low temperature fermentation) with dinner for 4 weeks.

The researchers found that the participants’ weight, their body mass index and serum markers for heart health and metabolism did not change during the study.

The presence of good bacteria

But at the end of 4 weeks, both groups had greater bacterial diversity in their gut microbiome and higher levels of fecal alkaline phosphatase, indicating improved gut health.

And, based on this pilot study, the researchers conclude that consuming a bottle of beer, regardless of alcohol content, can be beneficial for men’s gut microbiome and gut health — women were not included in this study.

However, they add that since there is no safer level of alcohol consumption, non-alcoholic beer may be the healthier choice.

With information from the Daily Health