Before Lula goes to RJ, intellectuals ask Molon to give up the Senate – 07/04/2022

A group of 49 intellectuals from Rio de Janeiro published a letter asking Congressman Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ) to give up his candidacy for the Senate in favor of PT’s pre-candidate, André Ceciliano. The initiative was taken by the anthropologist Luiz Eduardo Soares, who prepared the basis for the text, which was later approved by the signatories.

“The situation is very delicate, the situation is challenging, and I thought it would be worthwhile to gather some people who were willing to speak out”, explained Soares to the column. “People who admire Molon, like me, who have always followed him, including voters, like me, but who now feel that he should listen to those who like him, but differs from his stance at this time.”

According to an agreement reached between the PT and the PSB, the PT members agreed to support the presidential candidate Marcelo Freixo’s candidacy for governor, as long as the party nominates the candidate for the Senate. Molon resists leaving the race for the senator seat, as he is better placed in the polls (in the latest Real Time Big Data survey, he appears in second, with 14%, against 18% for Romário). Ceciliano figures with only 4%.

For Soares, however, “in an alliance, the party that nominates the candidate to the government cannot want to monopolize the nominations for the majority candidacies”. In the anthropologist’s assessment, it is up to another party to nominate the candidate for the Senate. “Therefore, the correct gesture is to hand over the other seat to the candidate or candidate that the main coalition party nominates.” he says.

Voters who identify with the left have criticized PT’s intransigence in maintaining Ceciliano’s candidacy for the Senate. “Voters can demand from the PT what they think is best, but this public debate, legitimate and necessary, cannot be replaced by the PSB imposing a candidacy for the Senate, having already nominated the candidate for government. price for an eventual error in the nomination, the PSB cannot act as a judge for the nomination of the PT”, says Soares.

For economist Mauro Osório, one of the signatories of the letter, the ideal would be for Molon to now seek re-election to deputy, with some signs to be launched as mayor of Rio in 2024.

Sociologist Julita Lemgruber, who also signs the text and recognizes Molon’s qualities, believes that partisan projects should overlap with individual ones.

The following is the full text of the intellectuals’ letter:

Open letter to Deputy Alessandro Molon, State President of PSB.

Rio de Janeiro, July 2, 2022

Its trajectory, marked by non-negotiable commitments to ethics, transparency and the democratic rule of law, honors the Brazilian Parliament and fills its voters with pride. We are admirers of your courageous and tireless defense of the environment, indigenous societies and human rights, as well as your fight against state violence, racism and inequalities.

Because now, in the face of Bolsonarism’s threats to what we have left of democracy, its role will be even more indispensable. In the state of Rio de Janeiro, the snake egg was gestated. Here, the militia has won and prospered. And at that moment, a Bolsonar candidate seeks to consolidate himself, trying to divide the democratic forces.

Yes, because this time we learn from defeats and we are united. For the first time in decades, we have an effectively competitive candidate for state government, Marcelo Freixo, thanks to the efforts that different parties and social movements have made to overcome ideological differences and personal projects. The potential of our candidate, in addition to his own virtues, lies in this unprecedented unity, of which his party, the PSB, has been one of the architects. Nothing would justify jeopardizing unity, this extraordinary achievement, which offers us the opportunity to achieve a historic victory, electing Lula president and Freixo governor.

It so happens that, if the candidate for the government is from the PSB, the other party should be responsible for nominating the candidate for the Senate. Therefore, the postulation of his candidacy for the Senate, although legal and legitimate, and based on his indisputable merits, puts at risk the supra-party coalition, the most powerful political instrument that has been formed in decades. we are sure

that is not your wish. However, the objective consequence of his candidacy for the Senate would be the rupture of the broad front. That’s why we appeal to you and we do it because we believe in your commitment to the defeat of fascism in Rio and Brazil. A gesture of greatness on his part, definitively sealing the great unity for democracy, would correspond to a decisive step towards the victory that would also be his, because it would not be accomplished without his lucid, solidary and generous leadership.

Liszt Vieira

Luiz Eduardo Soares

Miriam Krenzinger

Julita Lemgruber

Heloisa Buarque de Holanda

Mauro Osório

Ana Carolina Lima

Lili Raim

Pina Jr

Julio Souza Reis

Gisele Cittadino

Margarete Brito

Italo Moriconi

Sebastian Velasco and Cruz

Tite Borges

Luiz Antonio Carvalho

Sandra Tosta Faillace

Maria das Dores C. Machado

Charles Pessanha

Sylvia Tosta Faillace

Sandra Rebel Gomes

Otávio Velho

Renee Zicman

Octavio de Barros

Paulo Cesar Reis

Luiz Carlos Rodrigues Filho

Marcia Menezes Assis Gomes

Paulo Roberto Mello

Eliane Longo

Glauber Almeida

Luiz Mello

Renato Lessa

Jessie Jane Vieira de Sousa

Eva Doris Rosental

Lilia Coelho de Sousa Santos

Viviane Furtado Matesco

Regina de Paula

Ana Luzia de Lima Cunha

Cristina Salgado

Maria Augusta Ramos

Valeria Pinheiro

Valeria Pereira da Silva

Luciano Tolla

Dulce Pandolfi

Augustine Warrior

Maria Julia Pinheiro

João Ricardo Wanderley Dornelles

Flora Sussekind

Luiz F. Taranto