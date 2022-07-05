Boca fans make fireworks in front of the Corinthians hotel

In the early hours of Tuesday (5), Corinthians players did not have a good night’s sleep. That’s because, fans of Boca Juniors, opponent of Timão in the round of 16 of Libertadores, made a fireworks in front of the hotel where the team led by Vítor Pereira is staying in Buenos Aires.

At around 2:30 am (local time), several fans of the Argentine team positioned themselves in front of the Madero hotel and set off a battery of fireworks, disturbing the sleep of the Corinthians delegation and other people staying at the place. In social networks, Brazilians who are in Argentina to follow the game recorded the moment.

Corinthians landed in Buenos Aires last night (4) for the game against Boca. The hotel where the delegation is concentrated is about ten minutes from the Bombonera, according to the Argentine daily ‘Olé’.

To qualify in Argentina, Corinthians need to beat Boca Juniors by any score, but the mission promises not to be easy, as the team managed to triumph only once in its history within Bombonera. In addition, Timão has not been able to advance to the round of 16 of the competition since 2012, when it ended up being champion. Since then, the team has accumulated eliminations for Boca itself, in addition to Guaraní (PAR), Nacional (URU) and Colo-Colo (CHI).

Vítor Pereira has several absences and will not be able to count on names like Fagner, Renato Augusto, Adson and Gustavo Silva, who didn’t even travel. Meanwhile, Willian, Gil and Du Queiroz are with the delegation, and the midfielder is the only one likely to start the match.

In Itaquera, the first leg was 0-0, with Róger Guedes missing a penalty. Any equal score at Bombonera will take the decision to penalties. The duel is scheduled to start at 21:30 (Brasilia time).