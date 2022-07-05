Boca Juniors fans make a fireworks in front of the Corinthians hotel at dawn

The decision between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, from Argentina, for a spot in the quarterfinals of Libertadores started early this Tuesday. Supporters of the local team made a fireworks in front of the Timão hotel in the early hours of the morning.

At around 2:30 am, Corinthians fans registered the sounds on social media. In contact with the My Helm, two Timão fans who are in the same hotel as the team confirmed the fireworks in front of the place. The action has, as main “strategy”, to disturb the rest of the alvinegro group.

“Hey family, we’re here, now it’s exactly 2:30 in the morning. Foguetório right in front of the Corinthians hotel. Tomorrow’s game has started, brother!”, said the fan who recorded the video of the fireworks – see below.

Corinthians and Boca Juniors make this Tuesday, at 21:30, the return game of the round of 16 of Libertadores at Bombonera. In the first leg, at Neo Química Arena, the teams drew goalless. So whoever wins advances to the next stage tonight. The winner of the match faces, in the next phase, whoever wins between Flamengo and Tolima.

Corinthians has not disclosed those related to its matches. But midfielder Willian, with a dislocated shoulder, traveled with the team. Shirt 10, however, should not reinforce Timão. Midfielder Adson tested positive for Covid-19 and Lucas Piton should take his place.

The duel between Corinthians and Boca Juniors will be televised by Conmebol TV and fur SBT. It is important to note that, in case of a tie, the teams will define the classification on penalties.

Check out the video posted on social media

