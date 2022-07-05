Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

In the first leg, at Neo Química Arena, it was a goalless draw. With that, a new tie takes the decision to the penalty shootout, since goals scored away from home are no longer a tiebreaker. Any win qualifies the winning team this Tuesday.

For this game, Sebastián Battaglia’s Boca Juniors will have the full team at their disposal, while Vítor Pereira’s Corinthians have seven absences and other doubts to start their starting lineup.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season, in a period of about two months. In the first game, in their arena, Timão won 2-0. At Bombonera, still in the group stage, a 1-1 draw with a goal by Du Queiroz. And already in the playoffs, the score didn’t go from zero.

Boca Juniors – Coach: Sebastián Battaglia

The Argentine coach, who was a four-time Libertadores champion as a player, is in a calm situation to start his ideal team. For the first time in the competition, Battaglia will have all players available, without suspension or injury. After using an all-reserve team in the Argentine Championship, when they lost 3-0 to Banfield, Boca returns to Bombonera wanting to advance to the stage.

Possible team: Rossi, Adlink, Rojo, Izquierdoz and Fabra; Pol Fernandez, Varela and Óscar Romero; Zeballos, Villa and Benedetto.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

Vítor Pereira has seven absences, in addition to doubts for this Tuesday’s game. Renato Augusto, Gustavo Silva, Júnior Moraes, Fagner and Adson did not travel to Argentina (for different reasons). William, with shoulder pain, must start on the bench. And Lucas Piton, for lack of options, can act as a winger on the left.

The positive news is the return of Du Queiroz, who, having recovered from a thigh contracture, should start. The problems on the right side, which also has Rafael Ramos with muscle discomfort, can be solved with Bruno Méndez acting in that role, switching the system to a 3-5-2.

Robert Renan, Matheus Araújo, Guilherme Biro, Giovane and Felipe Augusto are the faces of the base among those related to Timão. Will be options against Boca.

Possible team: Cássio, Rafael Ramos (Bruno Méndez), João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Giuliano; Gustavo Mantuan, Lucas Piton and Róger Guedes.

Embezzlement: Maycon, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Fagner, Adson, Gustavo Silva and Júnior Moraes.