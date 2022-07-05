BOTAFOGO WINS RED BULL BRAGANTINO WITH EMOTION AND RECOVERS IN BRAZILIAN

That was in the weight of the shirt! Without playing well and with a lot of drama, Botafogo beat Red Bull Bragantino – who had three well-disallowed goals – by 1-0 this Monday, at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, and recovered in the Brazilian Championship. Glorioso climbed to 9th place, with 21 points, three behind the G-6 and opening four to the relegation zone.

The game was very bad in the first half, with both teams showing poor football – Botafogo was even worse, as they couldn’t even concatenate a counterattack. The best chance was for Red Bull Bragantino: in the 24th minute, Alerrandro took advantage of a live ball, headed it and forced Gatito to fall into the right corner and hit the back line.

In the second half, the panorama of the game did not change much, but Botafogo managed to arrive. At 10 minutes, Lucas Fernandes received from Hugo and risked the shot, and Cleiton had to stretch to defend. Red Bull Bragantino, soon after, came to score: Artur received from Sorriso and played over Gatito, but the bid was annulled for offside, thanks to VAR.

Then came Botafogo’s goal, counting on a pinch of luck. At 18 minutes, Lucas Fernandes took a free-kick from the midfielder, the ball bounced off the home team’s defense and left free for Vinícius Lopes to take advantage of it and make it 1-0. Four minutes later, Red Bull Bragantino scored again, with Natan, but with again the VAR went there and accused offside – thank goodness!

In the final minutes, the home team increased the pressure even further. In the 31st minute, Carlos Eduardo lined up in defense and dropped the bomb, and Gatito Fernández made a great save. Then, at 36, Léo Ortiz deflected to the net and scored another disallowed goal for Red Bull Bragantino – this time without the need for VAR.

Do you think it’s over? Nothing… Responding to an unjustifiable VAR call from Wagner Reway, the referee reviewed a possible penalty by Victor Cuesta, but scored nothing. In stoppage time, Daniel Borges almost scored a goal from the middle of the street, taking advantage of a ball badly hit by goalkeeper Cleiton. And then Alerrandro almost equalized, headfirst. Now yes, it’s over! Stove 1 to 0!

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday to face Cuiabá, at 19h (GMT), at Arena Pantanal, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. Afterwards, Glorioso welcomes América-MG, on the 14th, at 9 pm, at the Nilton Santos Stadium, in search of a miracle to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

DATASHEET

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 0 X 1 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Nabi Abi Chedid

Date-Time: 07/04/2022 – 20h

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Income and audience: –

Yellow cards: Gabriel Novaes (RBB); Matheus Nascimento, Vinícius Lopes, Saravia and Lucas Fernandes (BOT)

red cards: Eric Ramires 49’/2nd (RBB)

goals: Vinícius Lopes 18’/2nd (0-1)

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul (Miguel 30’/2ºT), Lucas Evangelista (Eric Ramires 22’/2ºT) and Hyoran (Gabriel Novaes 39’/2ºT); Artur (Helinho 22’/2ºT), Alerrandro e Sorriso (Carlos Eduardo 22’/2ºT) – Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Kanu, Philipe Sampaio and Victor Cuesta; Saravia, Kayque (Del Piage 13’/1ºT), Patrick de Paula, Lucas Fernandes and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes (Daniel Borges 46’/2ºT) and Matheus Nascimento (Daniel Cruz 37’/2ºT) – Coach: Luís Castro.