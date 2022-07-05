Brazil has one of the 50 best beaches in the world; see winners

One of the fifty most beautiful beaches in the world is in Brazil: Grumari, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, entered the international ranking released in the second half of June by the travel recommendations platform “Big 7 Travel”.
The beaches chosen are chosen based on three criteria: best performance on social media, evaluation by the platform’s editors’ jury and also a score in the “Blue Flag” program, maintained by the Foundation for Environmental Education (Fundação para Educação Ambiental) that takes into account the cleaning destinations and protecting the ecosystem for sustainable tourism.
The Brazilian that entered the ranking won the 38th place and stood out precisely for its level of natural preservation. “Copacabana and Ipanema may receive all the fame, but those who understand [do assunto] run to Grumari beach.
With the green forest in the background, the beach boasts fine golden sands with emerald green water”, recommends “Big 7 Travel”.
The title of best beach in the world went to Playa Conchal, in Costa Rica, a country that was considered the “hottest destination” at the moment. “This small beach is covered in crushed shells and surrounded by a turquoise bay. It is paradise”, conclude the evaluators.
The ten best beaches in the world
Check out the rest of the complete list:
- 11th: Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Island, Whitsunday Islands, Australia
- 12th: Zlatni Rat, Brac, Croatia
- 13th: Playa Negra, Vieques, Puerto Rico
- 14th: Anse Source D’argent, La Digue, Seychelles
- 15th: Porto Santo, Madeira, Portugal
- 16th: Pig Beach, Big Major Cay, Exuma, Bahamas
- 17th: Navagio Beach (or Shipwreck Beach), Zakynthos, Greece
- 18th: Hyams Beach, New South Wales, Australia
- 19th: Keem Bay, Achill Island, Mayo, Ireland
- 20th: Grass Bay, Laucala Island, Fiji
- 21st: Patnem Beach, Goa, India
- 22nd: Bazaruto Archipelago, Mozambique
- 23rd: Mafia Island, Mafia Archipelago, Tanzania
- 24th: Horseshoe Bay, Southampton, Bermuda
- 25th: Tunnels Beach, Kauai, Hawaii, USA
- 26th: Maudays Bay, Anguilla
- 27th: Ao Tanot Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand
- 28th: Banana Beach, Sao Tome & Principe
- 29th: Praia Do Camilo, Lagos, Portugal
- 30th: Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica
- 31st: Fig Tree Bay, Protaras, Cyprus
- 32nd: Cala Pregonda, Menorca, Spain
- 33rd: Naama, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
- 34th: Ka’anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii, USA
- 35th: Le Morne Beach, Mauritius
- 36th: Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
- 37th: Saadiyat (Public Beach), Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi
- 38th: Grumari Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- 39th: Tusan Cliff Beach, Sarawak, Malaysia
- 40th: Santa Monica Beach, Santa Monica, California, USA
- 41st: Eagle Beach, Oranjestad, Aruba
- 42nd: Mystic Beach, Vancouver Island, Canada
- 43rd: Diani Beach, Kwale County, Kenya
- 44th: Champagne Beach, Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu
- 45th: Punta del Este, Uruguay
- 46th: Elafonisi Beach, Crete, Greece
- 47th: Yonaha Maehama, Miyakojima, Japan
- 48th: Isla Robeson, San Blas, Panama
- 49th: Koekohe Beach, Hampden, New Zealand
- 50th: Seminyak Beach, Bali, Indonesia