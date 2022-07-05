Brazil introduced 1.4 million new informal workers since 2020

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

According to data released by Pnad (National Household Sample Survey), Brazil gained 1.42 million informal workers between the beginning of the pandemic and the first quarter of 2022. From January to March, the total number of informal workers reached the mark of 38.203 million, the highest level since 2015.

The job market has managed to return to pre-pandemic levels sooner than expected, but the quality of jobs is a cause for concern among experts in the field.

For the definition of informal work, workers in the private sector without a formal contract, self-employed persons and employers without a CNPJ are considered.

Informal work in the regions of the country

Another information that draws attention is the regional inequality when it comes to these informal jobs.

In the analyzed period, the informality rate is more alarming in the North (56.61%) and Northeast (53.62%) regions of the country, where more than half of the jobs are informal. The Southeast region showed an increase of 527 thousand informal workers. However, the Northeast and Southeast concentrate the largest share of workers in the country.

According to economists, when the Brazilian economy stimulated a real increase in the minimum wage and credit policies, the North and Northeast regions showed growth rates above the national average. With the worsening of the economic scenario, these two regions were heavily impacted since most of their cities depend on the public sector.

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

The informality rate started to grow a lot from 2019, due to the great difficulty in generating formal and quality jobs.

Economy and impact of the pandemic

In addition, the informal ones were the most affected during the Covid-19 pandemic with the distancing measures and the impediment of activities that involved agglomerations. Therefore, with the improvement of the health crisis, the market is able to return to the pre-pandemic period, but this is due to the return of informal workers.

The high rates of informality are also justified by the growth in the percentage of people aged 14 and over who are employed or looking for a job.

The researchers point out that if Brazil does not manage to achieve a significant improvement in the economy, it will be very difficult to transform this situation of informality. The low quality of work is directly linked to the increase in informal employment.

Unemployment in the regions

After the 2015 and 2016 crisis, many are still trying to return to the labor market and data from the regions also point to a difference in this regard. Long-term unemployment, from 2 years onwards, grew 23.1% in the Northeast and 12.8% in the North. The rate dropped only in the Midwest (-14.8%). In the country, the increase was 11.3%.

Image: Erich Sacco / Shutterstock.com