Brazilian flag of fighter killed in war in Ukraine is displayed by rivals on video – Mundo

the flag of Brazil that belonged to the fighter André Hack Bahi appeared in the hands of an alleged Chechen fighter, who works alongside the Russia in the conflict against Ukraine. To wowLieutenant Sandro Carvalho da Silva, a Brazilian who commands the platoon where the Brazilian was, confirmed that the piece was really his.

“When he was shot, he dropped his backpack. The staff had even signed it. I recognize that flag,” he told the report.

Flag had André Hack’s signature

In a video posted on Twitter, you can see the signature of André and other volunteers in his platoon. The flag that appears with the alleged Chechen fighter is the same displayed by André with other Brazilian fighters in a photo that went viral months ago.

“We took it from a foreign legion that we destroyed. All the participants of this legion signed their name on the flag. Some were eliminated. Others fled. There are still some left, but they are not inspired to continue fighting”, he said, in a subtitled translation into Portuguese in the own video, the alleged Chechen fighter shows the flag.

Died on June 5, André Hack’s body was cremated last Saturday (2) in Ukraine.