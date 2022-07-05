Brazilians acted in a decision against abortion in the Supreme Court

A group of 19 Brazilian jurists and professors (see the list at the end of the article) participated in the process in which the United States Supreme Court decided, on June 24, to overturn the decision Roe v. Wade of 1973, which prevented US states from restricting abortion. In practice, the previous understanding legalized the procedure throughout the country.

The historic decision of the US Court did not mean a ban on abortion in the country, but the granting of autonomy for each state to regulate its legislation on the subject as it prefers. Until then, states that sought to create more restrictive laws on abortion were prevented by the decision that was in force in the highest instance of US Justice.

Brazilians acted as amicus curiae (i.e. “friend of the court”, responsible for providing subsidies and technical support to court decisions) within a larger group of 141 jurists from several countries, such as Germany, United States, Spain, United Kingdom, South Korea, Argentina and Chile. The group comprises former judges, civil servants, university deans and law professors.

The commission of jurists prepared an opinion sent to the Supreme Court, in which it defends the law of the state of Mississippi, which became the object of the process. The Court ruled on the constitutionality of the law, passed in the state in 2018, which prohibited abortion from the 15th week of pregnancy, with exceptions for medical emergencies or serious fetal abnormalities. The law, therefore, went against the Court’s previous decision, fifty years ago.

For Brazilian jurists, decision should influence other nations

Doctor in Philosophy of Law Angela Vidal Gandra Martins, who is the National Secretary for the Family at the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH), is one of the Brazilian representatives who signed the opinion used by the Supreme Court. Activist for the defense of life and professor of law, the jurist is also a member of the Union of Catholic Jurists of São Paulo (Ujucasp) – an entity that acts as a amicus curiae in abortion-related lawsuits.

“This decision is a light for the world in terms of human rights. In my view, the right to life is not on the agenda. It is a constitutive right of the human being; it has to be recognized, not attributed,” says Angela. “For us it was a great victory and a reason for a lot of hope that this will be a light for several countries, including ours”, she says.

Doctor in Law Regina Beatriz Tavares da Silva, president of the Association of Family and Succession Law (ADFAS), is another Brazilian representative who signs the document. For her, the opinion is important to show that there is a significant number of jurists around the world who are against abortion on constitutional grounds.

“We have two rights in conflict: a woman’s right to freedom and an unborn child’s right to life. However, there is no weighting for the right to life – such a right overrides in any circumstance. The argument of the right to freedom over the body to have an abortion does not correspond to the legal system of civilized countries”, says Regina. “So, what is expected is that from this new Supreme Court decision there will be an influence on the laws of the US states that, by all indications, will tighten their rules against abortion”, she highlights.

The jurist believes that the decision of the highest instance of Justice in the United States also tends to reflect similar decisions in other countries, in the sense of toughening legislation against abortion. “A decision like this taking place in a country that, as a rule, serves as an example and reference to so many other countries is very significant. This decision should generate repercussions in other countries, including Brazil”.

In the Federal Supreme Court (STF), there is an ongoing lawsuit (ADPF 442) filed by the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL), which asks for the decriminalization of abortion until the 12th week of pregnancy. Both ADFAS, of which Regina is president, and Ujucasp, of which Angela Gandra is a member, act as amicus curiae in this action.

In addition to this, a new action related to abortion arrived at the STF last week. Four pro-abortion entities called the Supreme Court to suspend the Ministry of Health’s technical note on attention to abortion cases. Minister Edson Fachin was designated the rapporteur of the Action for Noncompliance with Fundamental Precept (ADPF) 989 and has already requested information from the ministry and the Presidency of the Republic about the case.

International law does not recognize abortion as a human right, defend jurists

In the opinion prepared, the jurists argue that there are no conventions or treaties in international law that recognize the so-called “human right” to abortion, and that US states have the sovereign right, in accordance with international law, to protect the life of the unborn.

“Those who seek to invent a new right to abortion err in interpreting important international instruments such as the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, the Rome Statute and the International Conference on Population and Development. The clear language in these documents defies any attempt to redirect them to create a human right.

international law on abortion”, say the jurists.

“On the other hand, provisions that recognize the unborn child as the holder of rights can be found in many international human rights instruments, including the American Convention on Human Rights, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the International Covenant on Human Rights. Civilians and Politicians”, continue the signatories.

Further on, the text highlights that, in a comparative view of abortion laws, the United States was, until then, out of step with most countries, being among the most permissive in the world. “If the Court deems it useful to consider international law in this case, it will find that there is a positive obligation to safeguard the unborn as holders of rights. Consistent with this obligation, most countries reject abortion on demand.

See below the list of Brazilian jurists and professors who signed the opinion:

1. Glauco Barreira Magalhães Filho – Federal University of Ceará (UFC)

2. Rodrigo Otávio Bastos Silva Raposo – Federal University of Maranhão (UFM)

3. Adriano Broleza – PUC Campinas

4. Ricardo Gaiotti Silva – Claretiano University Center

5. Angela Vidal Gandra Da Silva Martins – Mackenzie University

6. Ives Gandra Da Silva Martins – CEU Law School

7. Milton Gonçalves Vasconcelos Barbosa – Federal University of Piauí (UFPI)

8. Roberto Pinheiro Campos Gouveia Filho – Catholic University of Pernambuco (Unicap)

9. Jean Marques Regina – Lutheran University of Brazil (Ulbra)

10. Ana Luiza de Morais Rodrigues Braga – São Judas University (USJT)

11. Marcus Paulo Rycembel Boeira – Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS)

12. Victor Sales Pinheiro – Federal University of Pará (UFPA)

13. Marcel Edvar Simões – Universidade Paulista (Unip)

14. Elton Somensi de Oliveira – PUC Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS)

15. José Tadeu de Barros Nóbrega – Universidade Paulista (Unip)

16. Venceslau Tavares Costa Filho – Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE)

17. Regina Beatriz Tavares da Silva – University Center 7 de Setembro

18. Thiago Rafael Vieira – Lutheran University of Brazil (Ulbra)

19. Rafael Vieira de Azevedo – Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN)