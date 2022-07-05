Brazil’s inflation is among the highest in the world, points out OECD; see comparison | Economy

A new report released by the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) shows that Brazil’s inflation remains among the highest in the world and well above the average of the world’s large economies.

In the G20 – group of the richest countries – Brazil is behind only Turkey, Argentina and Russia.

On average across G20 countries, 12-month inflation reached 8.8% in Mayagainst 8.5% in April. In the group of G7 countries, the rate increased to 7.5%compared to 7.1% in the previous month.

In Brazil, 12-month inflation decelerated in May, but still reached 11.7%.

In the group of 38 countries that are part of the OECD, consumer inflation reached 9.6% in Mayreaching the highest level since August 1988.

“Year-on-year inflation increased in all countries except Colombia, Japan, Luxembourg and the Netherlands,” highlighted the report released on Tuesday (5).

While inflation has become a global phenomenon as fuel, energy and food prices soar, double-digit rates are still the exception among the world’s largest economies.

In the G20, in addition to Brazil, only Turkey (73.5%), Argentina (60.7%) and Russia have rates above 10% per year.. Although not mentioned in the OECD report, Russia recorded inflation of 17.1% in May, according to the country’s federal statistics service.

Among the OECD countries, there are 10 with double-digit rates in the year, with the highest inflations being recorded in Turkey, Estonia (20%), Lithuania (18.9%) and Latvia (16.9%). In addition to these countries, only 3 other members of the organization have rates above the Brazilian: Czech Republic (16%), Poland (13.9%) and Slovakia (12.6%).

The Central Bank of Brazil officially admitted that the inflation target will be missed in 2022 for the second year in a row.

To try to meet next year’s target, the BC raised the basic interest rate in June to 13.25% per year, the highest level since 2016. The institution also indicated that the Selic rate will remain high for a longer period of time.

For 2023, the target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally met if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.

The Central Bank estimated in its last inflation report a Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) of 8.8% for 2022; 4% for 2023 and 2.7% for 2024.