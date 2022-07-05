Brittney Griner implores Joe Biden for US to act against her arrest in Russia: ‘I voted for you’ – Sports

The judgment of the American player of basketball Brittney Griner started in Russia last Friday. She is accused of international drug trafficking and has been detained in Moscow since the beginning of 2022. Two-time Olympic champion, Griner decided to appeal to the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

In a letter addressed to White House, Brittney Griner asks the US government to help her regain her freedom. The 31-year-old pivot from Phoenix Mercurywas arrested while trying to enter Russian territory with e-cigarette cartridges, the contents of which were hash oil.

“I’m terrified that I can stay here forever. I’m aware that (Joe Biden) is busy with a lot of things, but please don’t forget about me and the other Americans in prison. Please do everything you can to help me. take home. On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of the men who fought for our freedom, including my father, who is a veteran of the Vietnam War. It pains me to think about how to normally celebrate this day, why freedom means something completely different to me this year,” Griner wrote in an excerpt of the letter.

Brittney Griner also recalled that she cast her first vote in her life for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. She reports that she misses everyone around her a lot and repeated the request for the Chief Executive to act for her release.

“Please do everything you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. my wife! I miss my family! Miss my teammates! It kills me to know that they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for anything you can do at this time to get me home.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hampered any diplomatic rapprochement between Russians and Americans. The United States leads consecutive sanctions on the Russian economy. Geopolitical issues have prevented contact between the two countries. Brittney Griner has been playing in Russian basketball since 2014, defending and on some occasions the colors of the UMMC Ekaterinburg. The athlete plays in WNBA fur Phoenix Mercury, being one of the stars of the franchise. She was an Olympic champion twice. Us Rio Gamesin 2016, and in Tokyoin 2021.