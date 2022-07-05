BYD passes Tesla to become world leader in electrics

BYD became the world’s largest electric car maker by overtaking Tesla in the first half of 2022. The Chinese manufacturer surpassed the American with 641,400 electric cars sold.

Elon Musk’s brand sold 564,000 units, with the Chinese brand increasing its sales by 315% last year.

Unlike Tesla, BYD decided to popularize its product range, multiplied a few times to offer more products at varying prices, even as it continues to sell plug-in hybrid cars.

BYD revealed that it wants to reverse the impact of Covid-19 and sell between 1.1 and 1.2 million electric cars worldwide in 2022.

With technologies such as Blade batteries, which will be used in Tesla cars, BYD has grown from a car cloner to a global player in electrics.

Having bet on lithium-lithium phosphate batteries, BYD has been surpassing numbers and expanding its range of electrics, as well as markets to act.

The most recent advance was Latin America and the Caribbean, regions that Tesla – with the exception of Mexico – does not operate.

In addition, BYD has much cheaper electric models, some that look more like electrified popular cars, even having products focused on taxi drivers and apps.

Starting a process of electrification in regions where Tesla does not look, BYD is eating at the edges, while preparing a range of high technology to operate in Europe and the USA.

Models like BYD Seal, Seagull and Dolphin will open new frontiers for the brand far or near Tesla.

Here, the strategy was to start from the top down with the electric Tan and Han operating in the premium segment and waiting for the hybrid Qin and Song models to stay at the lowest level.

BYD also has the D1 which can be an electric player in the fleet and application market, just as the Dolphin can reach the mass market above R$150,000.