Caixa: Bolsonaro remains silent on allegations of harassment against Guimarães: ‘He asked for leave’

When commenting for the first time on the exoneration of Pedro Guimarães from the presidency of Caixa, after allegations of sexual harassment by employees of the bank, President Jair Bolsonaro limited himself to saying this Monday that the executive “requested removal” from the position.

Bolsonaro kept silent about the allegations and did not comment on the content of the accusations against his former assistant, one of his closest allies.

The statement took place this Monday in a conversation with supporters at Palácio da Alvorada, when asked about “the case of harassment at Caixa”.

— The president of Caixa was removed. Is it answered? – Bolsonaro said, adding – Or rather, he asked for leave.

Guimarães’ dismissal was made official on Thursday afternoon, just over 24 hours after the website metropolises reveal that employees accused the then president of the bank of sexual harassment. In the Official Gazette (DOU), the departure was listed as “on request”.

like the GLOBE showed, Bolsonaro’s silence on the case and the delay in firing Guimarães caused embarrassment within the government.

Also this Monday, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro showed support for a publication in which Guimarães’ wife, Manuella Pinheiro, complains about “attacks” that would aim to “destroy” her family.