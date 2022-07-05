Caixa: ‘Pedro Guimares has artillery against Bolsonaro, but will not use it’

(photo: VALTER CAMPANATO/BRAZIL AGENCY)

“Palcio do Planalto has already been warned that it doesn’t have to worry about Pedro Guimares, who was defenestrated from the presidency of Caixa Econmica Federal due to accusations of sexual and moral harassment against employees of the institution”, says Blog do Vicente, from Brazilian Mail.

According to Rosana Hessel, who signs the Blog, “Guimares has heavy artillery to fire at President Jair Bolsonaro, (…) but he doesn’t want to give more ammunition to the government’s opponents, especially former President Lula, who leads all polls of intention to vote in the race for the Presidency of the Republic.”

According to the journalist, “the former president of Caixa complied with a series of Bolsonaro’s determinations, many of which were not at all encouraging. Therefore, the chief executive was always complacent with his subordinate, despite the many warnings that ‘Pedro Maluco’ was crossing all limits in the management of the public bank.”