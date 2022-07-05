Can I change the color of WhatsApp? See if tricks really work

Would you like to be able to change the color of the Whatsapp in a practical and very simple way? Know that this can be done without putting your information or the cell phone itself at any kind of risk. Let’s understand more about it from now on.

Beware of apps to change WhatsApp color

Many people like to leave the cell phone and its applications with an extra touch of personality. This means that these users are looking for tools to change the color, font and appearance of programs installed on the device.

In order to achieve these effects and change the color of WhatsApp, some users end up installing suspicious programs on their devices. However, this practice can put your data at risk and you could end up getting hurt.

How to change WhatsApp color?

First, know that you can change the color of WhatsApp by switching between the traditional mode and the dark display mode. This gives the app a dark color and promises to make it easier for users to read and use. However, many people expected more and want to transform the app with other colors and features.

Here you will learn a way to change the color of WhatsApp and the appearance of the messenger without having to use any external application. That is, the trick guarantees security for everyone who wants more versatility in the appearance of the messenger.

Follow the step by step to change WhatsApp colors:

The first thing to do is log into WhatsApp normally Tap the three dots in the upper corner to access the app’s settings; Select the “Conversations” option and then tap on “Background”; After that, tap on the “Change” section; Choose the color tone you prefer to change the color of WhatsApp other than in overheard mode.

Creativity can help

More than changing the tone of the application, the user can add images that are in their gallery. This helps to leave WhatsApp with a personality of its own and as close as possible to that of the device owner.

Chats will have a renewed look from this very simple and practical tip that anyone can do. It is worth investing to improve the navigation experience and comfort.