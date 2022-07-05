Can Nubank go bankrupt? Drop in share price raises fears

In an interview, Nubank CEO David Vélez said he is not worried about the timing of the institution

Nubank is not in a good moment on the stock exchange. In short, its shares on B3 have melted more than 60% since the beginning of 2022. In fact, last Wednesday (29) they ended the day quoted at R$3.37. And so, this drop sparks a warning among investors about what the company’s fate will be in the coming months. After all, can Nubank go bankrupt? Find out below.

Can Nubank go bankrupt?

Fears about Nubank’s performance increased even more after Itaú BBA’s report, released the previous week, recommended that clients stay away from these actions. The report highlights that the growth in the number of the institution’s clients in recent months, 61% between the 1st quarter of 2021, and the 1st quarter of 2022, in Brazil alone, contrasts with the drop in the real income of Brazilians.

In addition, most of Nubank’s revenue in the 1st quarter, which was 200% higher than in the previous quarter, is due to the increase in its customers’ credit portfolios. All these factors, according to Itaú BBA, indicate that Nubank’s delinquency can grow a lot.

Furthermore, the fall in equities is a result of two main factors. On the one hand, it is a reflection of the global movement, which has victimized many companies in the financial sector. Faced with uncertainties and rising interest rates in several countries, investors are looking for safer assets. And so, they flee from companies like Nubank.

Meanwhile, Nubank adopted a growth strategy, which meant sacrificing short-term profits. Despite the increase in the number of clients, the institution ended 2021 with a net loss of US$ 165.3 million. During 2020, the loss was $171.5 million. The delay in generating a profit can be costly now.

In an interview, the CEO of Nubank, David Vélez, said he is not worried about the timing of the institution. According to him, it is “very close to the break-even point in Brazil. It could be totally profitable tomorrow, but I was putting growth first.” Finally, he highlighted that credit operations remain very profitable.

Image: gustavosapienza / Shutterstock.com