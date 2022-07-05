Can you differentiate dengue from flu, cold and covid? Learn more – 05/07/2022

An episode of coughing between a few sneezes, followed by tiredness and malaise. A short time later, the fever sets in. Perhaps headaches and sore throats also appear. Depending on whether or not you follow the notifications from health authorities, you can have an idea of ​​which virus is most circulating at a given time.

But the truth is that both the covid-19, which is going through its fourth wave in Brazil, as well as the flu, the cold and even dengue — all caused by different viruses, and the latter, with the distinction of being transmitted by a mosquito—have similar symptoms early in the infection.

And, regardless of your suspicion, in the event of signs appearing, it is always best to seek guidance from a health service to carry out a diagnostic test and risk classification.

“Professionals will be able to distinguish between those who can receive care at home from those who have more severe cases and need hospital admission”, says Paulo Sérgio Ramos, an infectious disease specialist at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco).

Also, it’s important not to put other people at risk — considering you might come across someone with more compromised immunity, such as the elderly, children and the chronically ill.

“Every person with flu syndrome has to be isolated and tested, to interrupt the contagion cycle”, reinforces Vera Rufeisen, an infectious disease specialist at Vera Cruz Hospital, in Campinas (SP).

Each virus has its own time for its elimination. The flu, like dengue and the cold, lasts around seven days, while covid-19 can last up to 10 days.

Unlike dengue, which is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, respiratory conditions (covid-19, flu and cold) are contagious, and can easily pass from one person to another through particles eliminated during speech, coughing and sneezing of infected individuals.

“Of all these, however, covid-19 is still the most contagious, especially with the new strains, derived from the omicron”, says Carolina Lázari, an infectious disease specialist at Grupo Fleury.

Below, with the help of experts, Live well explains the main differences between the frames.

“In general, colds tend to occur without fever or with low fever and have a faster evolution”, says Ramos.

Among the diseases mentioned, it is the one that manifests itself more lightly, and its symptoms include a clear runny nose and mild discomfort in the throat. “It is not common to have severe pain in the body and sometimes it can be confused with rhinitis”, points out Lázari.

Colds are usually caused by viruses that preferentially affect the upper airways, including rhinoviruses, adenoviruses and RSV ( syncytial respiratory).

“RSV is the most worrying because it causes bronchiolitis in children up to five years old, which may require intensive care in the pediatric age group”, explains the UFPE infectious disease specialist.

It is a disease caused by the influenza virus, and its most striking difference from the cold is the intensity of the symptoms, which are usually stronger.

“It has a sudden onset, so that the person is just sneezing one day, and the next, he already feels a general malaise. Respiratory signs are common, such as runny nose, sore throat and cough, lower symptoms of the airways. The patient does not always have a fever, but it can happen. If not treated correctly, it can progress to more serious cases of shortness of breath and pneumonia”, warns Carolina Lázari.

Image: Getty Images

According to Vera Rufeisen, especially in infections with the most recent variants (ômicron and its subtypes), upper airway involvement is common, unlike what health professionals noticed in previous cases of the disease.

“Sore throat, coughing and sneezing are prevalent. At the beginning of the pictures, influenza and coronavirus have very similar signs. The course of covid-19 tends to extend more and the disease has a higher complication rate”, he says.

To be sure of the diagnosis, a test is required. This is because, for some people, especially those immunized with a complete vaccination schedule, the condition can also be mild and more similar to a cold.

It is worth remembering that testing — and even notifying the health authorities, in case of self-test — is important, since covid-19 is considered the main disease affecting the population at the moment.

Around June 10, the moving average of cases of the disease reached 39,980 – the highest number since March 16, when Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) recorded an average of 40,682.

In the span of one month (May to June 2022), the moving average of deaths also increased, jumping from 99 to 141.

Image: SPL

Dengue has a common interface with the aforementioned diseases, which is fever. But after two or three days, the other symptoms are quite characteristic and relatively easy to differentiate.

“Patients experience retro-ocular pain [o incômodo é intenso até para mexer os olhos]a lot of pain in the body, and later on, redness in the skin,” says Rufstein.

Fever usually appears suddenly and is higher than 38°C. The condition is usually quite disabling for six or seven days, but then, for cases without complications, there is a gradual improvement.

According to the infectious disease specialist at Grupo Fleury, the disease is much more common in the summer. “Its transmission follows the life cycle of the mosquito that transmits the disease, and these insects depend on standing water to multiply and on warmer temperatures for the eggs to hatch.”

It is possible, however, that with the weather seasons less defined as we are experiencing, rains and rising temperatures cause eggs that have been sitting for a long time to hatch, creating possible outbreaks in different places.

The risks of self-medication

Image: iStock

While a medication you’ve taken before may seem like a good idea to relieve certain symptoms, it’s very important to consult a healthcare professional before self-medication.

“Dengue, for example, is a disease that predisposes to bleeding by interfering with blood clotting and some medications, such as anti-inflammatory drugs, common painkillers, which can be bought without a prescription and are commonly used for body pain and sore throat, can worsen the condition of predisposing hemorrhagic phenomena”, warns Lázari. Click here and understand which drugs you should not take for dengue and the risks.

In addition, each and every drug can pose a risk, however low. Another example is the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, which can make infections more resistant to drugs and increase the risk of various complications, including the risk of death.