Can you find the pair of skis in this vision test?

In Image colorful beach lined with umbrellas and lounge chairs, few would be able to see the two skis. Starting with the fact that our mind will only see objects that resemble the summer, on account of the whole work. Also, with the repetition of colors and images, we can become disoriented. But don’t worry, we have some great tips for you to solve this problem. challenge to find hidden skis.

Puzzles or optical illusion?

This kind of image can clearly fit in with these two types of challenges. After all, it is a puzzle, because you need to find the pieces that fit within this scenario. On the other hand, it is also an optical illusion, as the organization of colors and figures is intended to confuse your head.

Note that all the sun loungers have the wooden support, while the skis that are hidden in the image are also made of the same material. In this, we can often imagine that we are seeing skis when, in fact, it is about the support of the chairs. Therefore, the big secret is to be able to identify which lounge chairs the support is part of. This is because the pair of woods that are skis have no bond with any, although, due to their proximity, it is possible to confuse them.

Tip for finding the pair of skis

The resolution record for this challenge is 28 seconds to find the skis. But let’s face it, this task can be quite difficult, and it’s okay if you take a little extra time. If this is your case, know that we are willing to help you find this well-hidden figure.

Initially, it is necessary that you pay attention to the bottom of the image, especially the rows of lounge chairs that are already close to the end. Apparently this part of the design is even more confusing, since the lounge chairs are all very close together. However, if you notice two pieces of wood painted red with a white stripe down the middle, then you’ve found the skis. Both are standing, as if leaning against the nearby lounger, further to the left of the image. Can you solve the challenge within that cutout?

