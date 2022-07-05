Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, Franciscan who defended indigenous peoples and influenced the choice of the Pope’s name, dies | Sao Paulo

Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, Archbishop Emeritus of São Paulo, died on the morning of this Monday (4) in São Paulo, at the age of 87, said Cardinal Dom Odilo Scherer, Archbishop of São Paulo.

The cardinal was treating cancer. The Archbishop’s body will be veiled in the Metropolitan Cathedral of São Paulo, where Holy Masses will be celebrated.

Franciscan, “Don Cláudio”, as he was known, was one of the most influential archbishops in the Holy See. In 2013, at the Conclave that chose Pope Francis, Claudius was sitting next to him. In an interview with the press, Jorge Bergoglio revealed that the choice of the name Francisco was inspired by Cláudio.

“By my side, in the elections, was the Archbishop Emeritus of São Paulo and Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for the Clergy, Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, a great friend. When the situation got a little dangerous, he consoled me. When the votes reached both rosaries, started to applaud, because the pope had been elected. And he hugged me, kissed me and said: ‘Don’t forget the poor.’ And that word entered my head: the poor. I thought of Francis of Assisi”, he explained. the Pope at the time.

Born on August 8, 1934, in Montenegro (RS), Cláudio Hummes dedicated himself to the life of the Church from the age of 17, when he joined the Order of Friars Minor – Franciscans – on February 1, 1952, and remained there. He was active until March 2022, when he was already in poor health, as a result of cancer, he resigned as President of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon (Ceama).

Hummes also held the position of President of the Episcopal Commission for the Amazon, of the CNBB, and of the newly created Conference Ecclesial da Amazônia (CEAMA).

In 2019, at the Amazon Synod in Rome, Dom Cláudio defended the demarcation of indigenous lands.

“We know that, for indigenous people, this is fundamental. Also geographically delimited reserves are extremely important for the preservation of the Amazon,” he declared at a Vatican press conference at the Synod.

On April 29, at the Sé Cathedral, in the center of São Paulo, the spiritual and temporal leader of the Tibetan people, the Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, was received by authorities of different religions, including Cardinal Hummes.

Dom Claudio opened the celebration and highlighted the “strong symbolism” of that meeting. For the Cardinal, that act was a manifestation “that we respect each other and that we want our religions to cultivate tolerance and mutual respect”.

Dom Cláudio recalled that he considers “his Holiness the Dalai Lama as someone recognized worldwide as a builder of peace and tolerance between peoples and religions” and that “we Christians, by our own faith, are committed to the construction of peace, of love , of solidarity”.

In closing, Dom Cláudio asked God “to bless this meeting of ours and make it bear fruit”. “Dear Dalai Lama, Your Holiness is most welcome among us.”

2 of 2 Brazil, Aparecida, SP. 10/12/2012. Dom Claudio Hummes during mass in honor of the patron saint of Brazil, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, at the National Sanctuary in the Paraíba Valley, in the interior of São Paulo — Photo: José Patrício/Estadão Content/Arquivo Brazil, Aparecida, SP. 10/12/2012. Dom Claudio Hummes during mass in honor of the patron saint of Brazil, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, at the National Sanctuary in the Paraíba Valley, in the interior of São Paulo — Photo: José Patrício/Estadão Content/Arquivo

At the age of 17, Cláudio joined, in 1952, the Order of Friars Minor – Franciscans. Ordained a priest in 1958, he was sent to Rome, where he obtained a doctorate in philosophy at the Pontifical University Antonianum in 1963.

Appointed Bishop by São Paulo VI, in March 1975, Dom Cláudio Hummes took over the Diocese of Santo André (SP), in December of the same year, and remained there for 21 years, until 1996, when he was appointed to the Archdiocese of Fortaleza ( EC).

On the ABC, Dom Cláudio Hummes closely followed the labor movement in Brazil, including the historic general strike of ABC metalworkers in the late 1970s. of the strikers and took a stand against the dismissals of the protesters.

In Fortaleza, between 1996 and 1998, Dom Cláudio coordinated a work with the poorest families.

In 1998, Saint John Paul II appointed him Archbishop of São Paulo, where he remained until 2006, having been made a cardinal by the Pope in 2001.

Between 2006 and 2010, appointed by Pope Benedict XVI, Dom Cláudio was the Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, in the Vatican. At the time, Cardinal Hummes was responsible for more than 400,000 priests spread across five continents.

At COP21, in December 2015, the cardinal expressed unrestricted support for the indigenous way of life: “it is necessary to defend them, defend their rights, give them again the possibility of being the protagonists of their history, the subjects of their story. Everything was taken from them: their identity, their land, their languages, their culture, their history, everything”.

Back in Brazil, he was appointed President of the Episcopal Commission for the Amazon of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), a position he held until 2019.