Cardinal Claudio Hummes passed away

The Archbishop of São Paulo (SP), Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer, announced the death of Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, Archbishop Emeritus of São Paulo and Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for the Clergy, on the morning of this Monday, July 4, at the age of 87 . According to Dom Odilo, Dom Cláudio Hummes “endured with patience and faith in God” the prolonged illness that killed him.

“I invite everyone to raise prayers to God in gratitude for the operative life of the late Cardinal Hummes and for suffrage in his favor, so that God may welcome him and give him eternal life, as he believed and hoped for. May God welcome our deceased brother, Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, into his eternal dwellings, and make eternal light shine for him,” said Cardinal Odilo.

The wake will be held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of São Paulo, where Masses will be celebrated at different times to be announced in due course. The Presidency of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) released a note of condolence.

Trajectory

Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, a Franciscan of the Order of Friars Minor, was born in the municipality of Montenegro (RS), on August 8, 1934. Son of Pedro Adão Hummes and Maria Frank Hummes, he was baptized with the first names Auri Afonso. He joined the Order of Friars Minor on February 1, 1952, where he took his first vows on February 2, 1953 and solemnly professed on February 2, 1956, when he then changed his name to “Claudius”.

He was ordained a priest on August 3, 1958. He was then sent to Rome, where he received his doctorate in philosophy at the current Antonianum University in 1963. He also specialized in Ecumenism at the Bossey Ecumenical Institute in Geneva, Switzerland.

Back in Brazil, he was professor of philosophy at the School of Philosophy of the OFM and at the Pontifical Catholic University of Porto Alegre (RS). From 1968 to 1972, he was director of the Faculty of Philosophy of Viamão (RS). From 1972 to 1975 he was Provincial Superior of the Franciscans.

On March 22, 1975, he was elected coadjutor bishop of Santo André (SP), with the right to succession. On May 25, 1975, at the age of 40, he received episcopal ordination in the Cathedral of Porto Alegre (RS), with Cardinal Aloísio Lorscheider being the main consecrated person. In the same year, he took over as titular bishop and remained there for 21 years.

On May 29, 1996, he was appointed Archbishop of Fortaleza (CE) and, on April 15, 1998, he was transferred to the São Paulo Cathedral, taking office on May 23. In 2001, he was created cardinal by Pope John Paul II, remaining still as Archbishop of São Paulo until 2006, when he was called to Rome to occupy the position of Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, where he remained until he was replaced by age limit. at the end of 2010.

Back in Brazil, he was appointed president of the Episcopal Commission for the Amazon of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), a position he held until March 2022. In 2014, he helped create the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network (Repam), of which he was the first president. He was the general rapporteur of the Synod for the Amazon in 2019 and, from July 2020 to March 2022, presided over the newly created Ecclesial Conference on the Amazon (Ceama).

Between 1979 and 1983, Dom Cláudio Hummes was a member of the CNBB Episcopal Commission for Ecumenism and for the Laity. He advised the Pastoral Operária from 1979 to 1990. In the 1990s, he was a member of the CNBB Episcopal Commission for the Family and Culture, he was one of those responsible for organizing the II World Meeting of Families with Pope John Paul II, in Rio de Janeiro, in 1997. He also blessed the land and started the works of the National Executive Secretariat of the Family Pastoral (Secren), in Brasília (DF).

More recently, he was pontifical legate of Pope Francis for the XVII National Eucharistic Congress, held in Bethlehem, in 2016. In 2019, he was rapporteur of the Special Assembly of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region.

He was the principal ordainer of the episcopal consecrations of 20 bishops.

The cardinal presided over the celebration, in October 2019, which reissued the Pact of the Catacombs, in the catacomb of Santa Domitilia in Rome. It is an act, whose one of the organizers was Dom Hélder Câmara, held on the eve of the conclusion of the Second Vatican Council, in 1965. Dom Hélder was one of the drafters of the document signed by about 40 Latin American bishops at the time. In 2019, during the Synod for the Amazon, it was named “Pact of the Catacombs for the Common House” and was organized by Archbishop Erwin Kräutler, and reaffirmed the option for the poor assumed by Latin American prelates.

at the Vatican

He was a member of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments and the Congregation for Bishops. And also from the Pontifical Councils for Culture, for the Laity, for the Family, for Interreligious Dialogue, Cor Unum, of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America and of the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops.

conclaves

In 2005, on the occasion of the Conclave that would elect Benedict XVI to the Chair of Peter, Cardinal Cláudio Hummes said that the future Pope should be concerned with three things: the discussion of new science in the area of ​​bioethics and biogenetics; the expansion of interreligious dialogue and poverty in the world.

In 2007, he was close to the Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mário Bergoglio when he was the rapporteur of the conclusive document of the V General Conference of the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopate, in Aparecida. For Dom Cláudio, Bergoglio “was one of the most important actors” of that conference and “left a lot of himself, his experience and his vision of evangelization” in the Aparecida Document, whose reflections “through this Pope are universalized for the entire Church” .

The friendly relationship with Bergoglio also gave rise to a curiosity regarding the choice of the pontifical name, in 2013. When the vote count indicated the election of Bergoglio to the papal succession, Archbishop Cláudio Hummes whispered in the ears of the Argentine cardinal: “No forget about the poor”. With this message, Bergoglio, symbolically, even though he was a Jesuit, chose the name Francisco, for the first time in the history of the Church.