Cardinal D. Cláudio Hummes, former archbishop of São Paulo, dies at 87







Dom Cláudio Hummes died in São Paulo Photo: Sebastião Salgado / Estadão

Bishop Emeritus of São Paulo, Cardinal D. Cláudio Hummes died at the age of 87 on the morning of this Monday, 4th. A strong name in the Catholic Church and close to Pope Francis, he led the Amazon Synod and was engaged in issues related to the Amazon and in the defense of changes to combat the climate crisis. “Earth can’t take it anymore,” he went so far as to declare.

He was archbishop of São Paulo and Fortaleza and bishop of Santo André. According to information from the Archdiocese of São Paulo, D. Cláudio Hummes died after a “prolonged illness”. A gaucho from Salvador do Sul, he was a member of the Franciscan Order of Friars Minor, having undergone priestly and episcopal ordinations respectively in 1958 and 1975.

In 2019, he was general rapporteur of the Special Assembly of the Synod for the Catholic Church in the Amazon, held by the Vatican from 6 to 27 October. At the time, the cardinal also presided over the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network (Repam) and the Pastoral Commission for the Amazon of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB). “Life in the Amazon has perhaps never been as threatened as it is today,” he declared at the beginning of the event.

At the time, the religious mentioned the Amazon 29 times throughout the speech, in which he highlighted that the forest is at risk “from environmental destruction and exploitation, from the systematic violation of the elementary human rights of the Amazonian population, in particular the violation of the rights of the peoples indigenous peoples, such as the right to territory, self-determination, demarcation of territories and prior consultation and consent”.

He also mentioned the “context of a serious and urgent climate and ecological crisis that affects our entire planet”. “Global warming, due to the greenhouse effect, has generated an unprecedented, serious and urgent climate crisis,” he declared. “At the same time, there is a rampant devastation, depredation and degradation of the earth’s resources on the planet, promoted by a globalized, predatory and devastating technocratic paradigm”, he continued. “Earth can’t take it anymore.”