Carmo Dalla Vecchia denounces homophobic attack against three-year-old son: “Worm”

Carmo Dalla Vecchia denounces homophobic attack and gives a classy response to the follower who poured hate on his page

This Monday (4), the actor Carmo Dalla Vecchia denounced homophobic attacks he received on social media directed at his son Pedroof three years, fruit of her marriage with the author João Emanuel Carneiro.

One of his followers stated that the boy will be “like him” and classified homosexuals as “worms” in hate mail you received on the web.

“Your children will be gay just like you, you will teach them to be that way. That’s why the world is full of ‘you’s, because you influence boys to be that way. your worms“, fired the follower.

In turn, the artist did not let it go and countered the attack with class: “Will yours be like you? If they leave, I hug them, too. I understand, there was a lack of love, affection, affection, it must have been difficult. And as you say, it still is. I won’t answer you anymore, because maybe I only feed your anger more, but I deeply desire that it evolves.“.

To complete, Carmo Dalla Vecchia reinforced that he does not care about the sexuality of the little one Pedro. “If my son is gay, I think I will love him even more. If it is possible. I think not. I already love the sky, being whoever it wants to be“, he added.

Look:

FAMILY!

Carmo Dalla Vecchia melted the followers on the web by appearing next to her son, Pedro3 years old, when sharing a video singing a song by Angelica.

The two performed the classic I’ll go by taxi inside a car and blew up the cuteness meter on social media. “Thank you, Angelica“, added the actor in the caption of the publication.