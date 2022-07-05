Carmo Dalla Vecchia reports violence against his family and counters prejudice: “I want it to evolve”

Actor Carmo Dalla Vecchia used his social networks to vent and expose that he and his family were victims of prejudiced attacks because of their sexual orientation. On his official Instagram account, this Monday (4), he published a screenshot that shows a netizen who came into contact with him to practice offenses against him and his son, a 3-year-old.

Dalla Vecchia denounced the attacks against him and the boy because of his sexual orientation. The child, Pedro, is the result of her marriage to novel author João Emanuel Carneiro. One of the published excerpts shows a follower saying that the boy will be “just like him”, and classified homosexuals as “worms”, in a clear message of disgust.

“Your kids will be gay just like you, you’ll teach them to be like that. That’s why the world is full of ‘you’, because you influence boys to be like that. You worms”, fired the internet user, who did not have the name shown in the actor’s publication. In the face of so much aggression, the artist didn’t let it go and countered the attack softly. He also commented on what would become of the internet user’s children’s upbringing.

“Will yours be the same as you? If they leave, I’ll hug them, too. I understand, there was a lack of love, affection, affection, it must have been difficult. And from your speech, it continues to be. feed your anger more, but I deeply want it to evolve”, he replied, adding that he does not care about his son’s sexuality: “If my son is gay, I think I will love even more. If that’s possible. I don’t think so. I already love up to heaven, whoever he wants to be”, concluded the actor.