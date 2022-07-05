Carmo Dalla Vechia counters homophobic comments from internet users: ‘Evolve’

Actor Carmo Dalla Vechia used social media this Monday (04) to share homophobic messages he received from an internet user. On his official Instagram profile, the artist published two prints in which the person responsible for the prejudiced speeches quotes the actor’s son, Pedro, 3, from his marriage to author João Emanuel Carneiro.

“Your kids will be gay just like you. You will teach them to be that way. That’s why the world is full of you, because you influence boys to be that way,” the person wrote. In response, the actor stated that “there was a lack of affection and affection” in the internet user’s life.

“Will yours turn out like you? If they do, I’ll hug them too. I understand… There was no love, affection, affection… It must have been difficult.

The actor continued and stated that he will no longer respond to the person so as not to feed “his wrath”. “I won’t answer you anymore because maybe I only feed your anger more. But I really want it to evolve. But if my son is gay, I think I’ll love it even more. If that’s possible. I don’t think so. want to be,” he added.

Through Instagram stories, Carmo shared the support she received from fellow actor André Luiz Frambach. “Still being a human being full of love, and the day that love is wrong, the world can end!”, wrote the young man in the post.

Carmo Dalla Vechia counters homophobic comments from internet users Photo: Reproduction/Instagram