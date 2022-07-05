Ceará does not respond to Fred’s request and will have fans at Maracanã against Fluminense | Sport

Rio – Close to his official farewell from the pitch, striker Fred, from Fluminense, made a special request to the board of Ceará. Shirt 9 wanted Vozão to give up the presence of his fans at Maracanã in order to free up another sector to the tricolors. However, in contact with the report of thethe Ceará club stated that it will assert its right for the load of visitor tickets for this Saturday’s duel (9), at Maracanã.

“You know I like you, the affection I have. I asked you there, if you can, to give up the Ceará fans. I know that Fluminense always fulfills the business of ceding the right, right? It’s giving away the tickets you’re entitled to. But let’s give it up. Ceará fans will also understand. You will stop going to see our game there in Fluminense, it is a special moment”, said Fred in a video published on social networks.