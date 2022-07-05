Chamber analyzes text regulating cryptocurrencies in Brazil

Bill 4401/2021, which aims to regulate cryptocurrencies in Brazil, is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies. After being voted, the text will go to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro. The expectation is that this will happen very soon.

The project became part of the agenda of the Chamber of Deputies in the last stage, but the project’s rapporteur, Deputy Expedito Netto (PDS-RO) did not present the report within the stipulated deadline. According to him, the delay is justified by the fact that he to agree with the highlights made by the Senate.

Cryptocurrencies in Brazil

A new report is prepared by the project rapporteur.

Through this bill, what is expected is that the cryptocurrency market in Brazil will have a regulatory framework. In addition, the idea is to meet the minimum requirements for operating in the sector and issues involving safety, as well as compliance with Brazilian legislation.

By regulating cryptocurrencies in Brazil, another expected gain is the increase in the number of investors. Today, for lack of more information and rules, many still do not feel safe in the market in question. Those in favor of the proposal believe that this could change after sanction.

In general terms, the regulation should bring greater legal certainty and dictate the cryptocurrency market in Brazil. For all these advantages, the project’s rapporteur believes that the text should be approved by President Jair Bolsonaro at any time.

But before that, he also indicated some points for removal. They were:

The obligation of exchanges report suspicious transactions of their users to COAF;

The segregation of assets, which is the impossibility of exchange sell client assets and “work” with the money;

Information from Politically Exposed Persons and incentives for the mining sector.

On the other hand, experts in the field of cryptocurrencies suggest that such highlights should be maintained to ensure the protection of investors and customers in general.