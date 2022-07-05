Changing habits helps prevent Alzheimer’s and other dementias, scientists say; know which – Health

Dementia cases are increasing along with the aging of the world’s population, and once again a drug for Alzheimer’s long-awaited, crenezumab, proved to be ineffective in clinical trials – the latest of many disappointments. Experts argue that it is past time we turned our attention to a different approach: focusing on eliminating a dozen known risk factors, such as untreated high blood pressure, hearing loss and smoking, rather than a new drug at an exorbitant price.

“It would be great if we had drugs that worked,” says Gill Livingston, a psychiatrist at University College London and chair of the Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention and Care. “But they are not the only way forward.”

Emphasizing modifiable risks — things we know how to change — represents “a drastic shift in concept,” says Julio Rojas, a neurologist at the University of California, San Francisco. By focusing on behaviors and interventions that are already widely available and for which there is strong evidence, “we change the way we understand the development of dementia,” he says.

The most recent modifiable risk factor was identified in a study of visual impairment in the United States recently published in JAMA Neurology. Using data from the Health and Retirement Study, the researchers estimated that 62% of current cases of dementia could have been prevented by risk factors and that 1.8%—about 100,000 cases—could have been prevented through vision. healthy.

While it’s a fairly small percentage, it represents a comparatively easy fix, says Joshua Ehrlich, an ophthalmologist and population health researcher at the University of Michigan and the study’s lead author. That’s because eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, and cataract surgery are relatively inexpensive and affordable interventions. “Globally, 80% to 90% of vision problems and blindness are preventable through early detection and treatment, or still need to be addressed,” says Ehrlich.

The Lancet’s influential commission began leading the modifiable risk factors movement in 2017. A panel of physicians, epidemiologists and public health experts reviewed and analyzed hundreds of high-quality studies to identify nine risk factors responsible for much of dementia. worldwide: blood pressure, lower education, hearing loss, smoking, obesity, depression, sedentary lifestyle, diabetes and low level of social interaction.

In 2020, the commission added three: binge drinking, traumatic brain injury, and air pollution. The commission calculated that 40% of dementia cases worldwide could theoretically be prevented or delayed if these factors were eliminated. “A big change can be made in the number of people with dementia,” says Livingston. “Even small percentages – because so many people have dementia and it’s very expensive – can make a huge difference to individuals and families and the economy.”

Indeed, in wealthier countries, “it is already happening as people get more education and smoke less,” she points out. As the chances of dementia increase with age, as more people reach older ages, the number of cases of dementia continues to increase. But the proportions are falling in Europe and North America, where the incidence of dementia has dropped by 13% per decade over the past 25 years.

Ehrlich expects the Lancet commission to add visual impairment to its list of modifiable risks when it updates its report, and Livingston said it would really be on the commission’s agenda.

Why can hearing and vision loss contribute to cognitive decline?

“A neural system maintains its function through stimulation of sensory organs,” explains Rojas, co-author of an accompanying editorial in JAMA Neurology. Without this stimulation, “there will be a death of neurons, a rearrangement of the brain”. Hearing and vision loss can also affect cognition, limiting older adults’ participation in physical and social activities.

“You can’t see the cards, so you stop playing with friends,” says Ehrlich, “or you stop reading.”

The link between dementia and hearing loss, the most important factor that the Lancet commission cited as a modifiable risk, has now been well established. There is less clinical data on the visual impairment connection, but Ehrlich is a co-investigator on a study in southern India to see whether providing glasses to the elderly affects cognitive decline.

Of course, this approach to reducing dementia is “aspirational,” he acknowledges: “We’re not going to eliminate low schooling, obesity, all of that.”

Some efforts, such as increasing education levels and treating high blood pressure, should start in youth or middle age. Others demand major policy changes; it is difficult for an individual to control air pollution, for example. Changing habits and making lifestyle changes – such as quitting smoking, reducing alcohol consumption and exercising regularly – are not simple.

Even fairly routine medical practices, such as measuring and monitoring high blood pressure and taking medication to control it, can be difficult for low-income patients.

In addition, older Americans are likely to realize that routine vision and hearing care are two services that traditional health care does not cover.

It will pay for care related to diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma or age-related macular degeneration and cover cataract surgery. But for more common correctable eyeglass problems, “the traditional health care system isn’t going to help you much,” says David Lipschutz, director of the Center for Medicare Advocacy. Nor will it cover most hearing aids or exams, which are much higher expenses.

Programs provided by private insurers often include some vision and hearing benefits, “but look at the scope of coverage,” warns Lipschutz.

Expanding traditional health insurance to include hearing, vision and dental benefits was part of the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But after the House passed it in November, Republicans and Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, rejected it in the Senate.

Despite the caveats, reducing modifiable risk factors for dementia can have huge payoffs, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has incorporated this approach into its National Plan to Combat Alzheimer’s Disease. A focus on these factors can also help reassure older Americans and their families.

Some major risks for dementia are beyond our control: genetics and family history, and advancing age itself. Modifiable factors, however, are things we can act on.

“People are so afraid of developing dementia, losing their memory, their personality, their independence,” says Livingston. “The idea that you can do a lot about it is powerful.” Even delaying its onset can have a big effect.

“If instead of making it at 80, you make it at 90, that’s a big deal,” she says.

Eye and hearing exams, exercise, weight management, quitting smoking, blood pressure medications, diabetes care — “we’re not talking about expensive interventions or fancy surgeries or specialist consultations that are hours away,” adds Ehrlich. “These are things that people can do in the communities where they live.” / TRANSLATION BY RENATA MESQUITA