Check the results of Quina 5888 and Lotofácil 2563 this Monday (4/7)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, on the night of this Monday (4/7), four lotteries: the contests 5888 from Quina, 2563 from Lotofácil, 2334 from Lotomania and 265 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 664 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 23-26-41-43-48.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 4.3 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 9
Column 2: 6
Column 3: 5
Column 4: 0
Column 5: two
Column 6: 1
Column 7: 6

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 3.9 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-03-09-18-20-36-39-42-44-51-66-68-70-73-81-85-89-91-92-93.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-04-06-08-09-12-15-17-18-19-21-22-23-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

