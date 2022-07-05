Chris Hemsworth appears with an unrecognizable look on the set of Mad Max: Furiosa

Thor now has a red beard!

The actor Chris Hemsworthknown especially for living the Thor at the MCUshocked fans recently after appearing with an almost unrecognizable look during the recording of Mad Max: Furious. The long is a prequel of the acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Roadin 2015and started its filming phase about a month ago.

Behind-the-scenes footage was shared by the account @FilmUpdatesat the twitter, and show Hemsworth’s look in the film. The actor appears with long red hair, as well as his beard, a characterization that left him almost unrecognizable in the photos.

Check out the images below:

Although we still don’t have much information about the plot, it is known that Chris Hemsworth’s character in Angry will be a villain. In addition, as disclosed by the account Chris Hemsworth Brasilon Twitter, the actor’s twin sons, Tristan and Sashaalso appear in behind the scenes images, indicating a participation of the duo in the feature.

with direction of George Miller, Mad Max: Furious will be starred by Anya Taylor-Joywho will live the iconic character played by Charlize Theron in fury road. The movie’s release date is May 2024.

What do you think of the new look of Chris Hemsworth for Angry? Leave it in the comments!

