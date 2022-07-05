Citi projects oil price to fall to $65 a barrel by year-end if recession hits

In an environment of great geopolitical uncertainty and pessimism about the direction of the world economy, the scenarios for oil are increasingly extreme. After JPMorgan projected a sharp rise in the commodity in a scenario of Russian production cuts, Citi pointed to a bearish outlook in a global recession outlook.

For Citi, crude could drop to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and drop to $45 by the end of 2023 if a recession hits that hurts demand.

This outlook is based on the absence of any intervention by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting and Allied Countries (OPEC+) producers and a decline in investment in oil, analysts such as Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse pointed out in a report on Tuesday (5). Brent closed yesterday’s session at US$ 113.50 a barrel.

Citi’s outlook compared the current commodity market to the crises of the 1970s. In the base case, however, the bank’s economists do not expect the US to plunge into recession.

“For oil, historical evidence suggests that oil demand is negative only in the worst global recessions,” they pointed out. “But oil prices fall in every recession to approximately the price that equates to their marginal cost.” This scenario takes into account an increase in unemployment, company bankruptcy and household indebtedness, which should affect demand and, consequently, the sector’s margins.

It is worth noting that, in a recent report, JPMorgan made a very bullish forecast on oil prices. For the bank’s analysts, the price could rise to a “stratospheric” US$ 380 a barrel in Russia’s “most extreme scenario” to reduce oil production by 5 million barrels per day (bpd) in retaliation for a price ceiling considered by the bank. Group of Seven.

Last week, the Group of Seven Economic Powers (G7) agreed to consider imposing a ban on transporting Russian oil sold above a certain price.

Credit Suisse notes that OPEC production concerns, in addition to supply disruptions from Libya, Norway and Russia, continue to keep oil prices high despite inflationary and recession fears. OPEC missed its June production target as Libyan output was down. However, the note highlights that investors have progressively reduced their bullish exposure to oil contracts.

By 10:40 am (GMT) on Tuesday, Brent was down about 4.5% to $108.46 a barrel, as fears of recession returned to shake the market.

