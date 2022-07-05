City Hall announces schedule against dengue this week; check out

The Prefecture of Franca continues with the actions to prevent and combat dengue in the municipality. This week, between the 4th and 11th of July, programming provides smoke in 14 neighborhoods, in addition to guidelines for municipalities.

This Monday, the 4th, actions are limited to visits by Environmental Surveillance agents in the neighborhoods of Jardim Independência, Vila Raycos, Jardim California and Vila Santos Dumont.

On Tuesday, 5th, these oriented neighborhoods will receive fogging, starting at 5 pm. Residents are advised to leave doors and windows open. In addition, drivers should redouble their attention when passing through the surroundings, to avoid accidents.

According to the Department of Health, until last Friday, 1st, 11 deaths from dengue and 5,433 cases were confirmed.



Check out the full schedule to combat dengue this week:



Guidelines (07/04) and Nebulization (07/05)



Jardim Independência, Vila Raycos, Jardim California and Vila Santos Dumont



Guidelines (07/05) and Nebulization (07/06)



Parque Sumaré, Ângela Rosa II and Jd. Eliza



Guidelines (07/06) and Nebulization (07/07)



Jd Airport II



Guidelines (07/07) and Nebulization (07/11)



Part of Paulistano I and part of São Luiz II