Cleaning assistant is the 1st winner of the Lucky Health of HB de Rio Preto and wins R$ 150 thousand

The executive director of Funfarme, Jorge Fares, together with the administrative director of HB, Amália Tieco, delivered this Monday, 4th, a symbolic check in the amount of R$ 150 thousand to the employee Evanilde da Silva Paula, cleaning assistant at the bone marrow transplant sector at Hospital da Criança e Maternidade (HCM), one of the hospital units in the HB complex. The employee was on her day off from work and thanks to the mobilization of the institution’s professionals, the surprise could be made at the place where Evanilde was.

She was the first winner of the HB capitalization title, Sorte Saúde. Excited and surprised, she said that the money already has a defined destination. “I’m very happy, this money came at a good time, I was confident, but I didn’t imagine I could win. I already know what I’m going to do with the money, I’m going to buy a house,” said Evanilde categorically.

The money allocated by the SUS to the Hospital de Base (HB), Hospital da Criança e Maternidade (HCM) and other units of the Funfarme complex (Fundação Faculdade Regional de Medicina) is insufficient to pay for the care of the population and cover the costs, impacting every month the institutions’ accounts. To compensate for the lag in the amounts paid by the SUS, whose price list has not been readjusted for years, HB launches, this Monday, July 4, “Luck Health”, its capitalization bond through which residents of the region may compete for cash prizes, automobiles, motorcycles and other goods. “Luck Health” is an unprecedented partnership with Brasilcap, a company of the Banco do Brasil group and recognized for its seriousness and transparency in this sector.

The titles are already on sale at various points throughout the region and through the website www.sortesaude.com.br and an application that can be downloaded on Android and IOS platforms. The title costs R$10 and each person can buy up to 10 units. Also with a prize of R$ 150 thousand, the first “Luck Health” draw will take place on August 6, by the Federal Lottery.

Draw to the population will be in August