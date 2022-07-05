Climate activists glue their hands to paintings in London galleries during protests | Environment

Activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil glued their hands to the frame of a 200-year-old painting at the National Gallery in London on Monday (4), to ask the government to end the new oil and gas licenses.
The duo covered John Constable’s famous landscape painting “The Hay Wain” with a modified version of the image before putting your hands on the frame. The “new version” of the picture shows how oil will destroy the field.
This Tuesday (5th), the group protested at the Royal Academy of Arts and glued their hands to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” Protesters also spray-painted the phrase “no new oil” below the frame.
Protesters from climate group ‘Just Stop Oil’ glue their hands to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’ inside the Royal Academy, London — Photo: James Manning/PA via AP
“I am here because our government plans to license 40 new oil and gas projects in the UK over the next few years. This makes them complicit in pushing the world into an uninhabitable climate and in the deaths of billions of people in the coming decades.,” said activist Hannah Hunt, who protested at the National Gallery.
“We covered the Hay Wain with a version that illustrates the impact of our addiction to fossil fuels on our field. Painting is an important part of our heritage, but it is no more important than the 3.5 billion men, women and children already in danger from the climate crisis.”, added the other activist, Eben Lazarus.
Last week, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to paintings in London, Manchester and Glasgow. Supporters also disrupted the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverston by sitting on the track.
Hannah Hunt said the protests will only end when “the UK government makes a significant statement that it will terminate new oil and gas licenses”.
Climate activists cover painting at the National Gallery in London with ‘an apocalyptic vision of the future’ and glue their hands to work during protest – Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA via AP
