Comedian can be arrested for making fun of a disabled child

In addition to being fired at SBT, comedian Leo Lins, 39, runs the risk of being arrested after making fun of a child from Ceará with hydrocephalus. The comedian’s attitude constitutes a crime of discrimination against a person due to his disability.

The crime is provided for in art. 88 of Law No. 13,146/2015, which belongs to the Statute of Persons with Disabilities. In case of conviction, the penalty can range from one to three years of imprisonment and a fine.

“Every person with a disability has the right to equal opportunities with other people and will not suffer any kind of discrimination. Practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination against a person due to his or her disability: Penalty – imprisonment, from 1 (one) to 3 (three ) years, and a fine”, reads the text of the law.

the case

Last weekend, a video went viral in which Lins mocks a child with hydrocephalus during a stand-up show. In the footage, he mentions the Telethon, which raises money in SBT actions to help minors with health problems, and tells the story of a boy from Ceará.

“I think the Telethon is really cool, because they help children with various types of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. The good side is that the only place in the city where there is water is his head. family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws the water for his son and they are all happy”, declared Leo Lins to the public.

Active in the cause of children with disabilities, SBT decided to fire the comedian because of the joke. In contact with splash, the channel’s advice dealt with the matter in a nutshell. “Leo Lins is no longer part of the SBT cast. He no longer has a contract with us”, he announced.

The AACD (Association for Assistance to Disabled Children) issued a statement this afternoon, regretting the episode. “The AACD vehemently repudiates the ‘joke’ made by Leo Lins in a video recently released on the comedian’s social networks. In an extremely unhappy and very capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities “children with various types of problems” and shows disrespect to the residents of Ceará”, says the note.

splash also contacted Leo Lins’ team and so far has had no response. The text will be updated if there is a manifestation of the comedian.