Consultation discusses mandatory coverage of health plans Jusdecisum Legal Information

PUBLIC CONSULTATION No. 98, OF JULY 4, 2022

The Collegiate Board of the National Supplementary Health Agency – ANS, in the use of the attributions conferred on it by items II and IV of art. 10 of Law No. 9,961 of January 28, 2000 and art. 35 of the Regulation approved by Decree No. 3,327, of January 5, 2000, decided, on the occasion of the 15th Extraordinary Meeting of the Collegiate Board of Directors held on July 4, 2022, to carry out the following Public Consultation and I, Chief Executive Officer, determine the your publication:

Art. 1 Public Consultation is open for a period of 20 (twenty) days, from 07/05/2022 to 07/24/2022, so that criticisms and suggestions can be presented regarding the proposed Normative Resolution that updates the List of Procedures and Events in Saúde, which establishes mandatory health care coverage to be guaranteed in private health care plans contracted as of January 1, 1999 and in those adapted as provided for in article 35 of Law No. 9,656, of June 3, 1998; sets health care guidelines; and amends Normative Resolution – RN No. 465, of February 24, 2021.

Art. 2nd The proposed Normative Resolution as well as all supporting documents will be available in full during the consultation period on the ANS page, www.gov.br/ans, under “Access to information”, in the item “Company Participation” , in the sub-item “Public Consultations”, https://www.gov.br/ans/pt-br/acesso-a-informacao/participacao-da-sociedade/consultas-publicas.

Art. 3rd Suggestions and comments may be sent through the electronic address mentioned in the previous article, by filling in the form available on the ANS website.

Art. 4 This act enters into force on the date of its publication.

PAULO ROBERTO REBELLO FILHO